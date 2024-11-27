The highly anticipated musical fantasy film ‘Wicked’ has made its debut in Nigerian cinemas, earning an impressive N17.1 million in its opening weekend.

This marks a strong start for the adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, which has already captivated global audiences.

On the international stage, Wicked has grossed $178.7 million worldwide, a promising performance against its $150 million production budget.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Universal Pictures alongside Marc Platt Productions, the film is the first installment of a two-part adaptation of the beloved stage musical. Its sequel, Wicked: Part Two, is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.

Titled onscreen as Wicked: Part I, the 2024 film is based on the Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The story draws inspiration from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel and L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Set in the magical Land of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival, the film follows Elphaba Thropp, played by Cynthia Erivo(Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo), as she embarks on a journey that transforms her into the Wicked Witch of the West. It also chronicles her unlikely friendship with Galinda Upland, portrayed by Ariana Grande, who later becomes Glinda the Good.

The cast boasts an array of talent, including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Peter Dinklage in supporting roles. Erivo and Grande, both celebrated performers in their own right, have been widely praised for their portrayals of the iconic characters, with their on-screen chemistry drawing significant acclaim.

Speculations on cast pay grade

However, discussions surrounding the film’s success have been partially overshadowed by rumors of pay disparity between its lead actresses, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Universal Pictures, the studio behind Wicked, swiftly addressed these allegations, firmly denying the claims. Reports circulating online suggested that Grande, who portrays Glinda, was paid $15 million for her role, while Erivo, playing Elphaba, earned only $1 million.

A spokesperson for Universal dismissed these rumors as “completely false and based on internet speculation,” confirming that both actresses received equal pay for their contributions to the film.

The rumors initially gained traction due to Grande’s high-profile status as a global pop superstar with 376 million Instagram followers and Erivo’s reputation as a critically acclaimed actress with two Oscar nominations and a Tony Award.

Observers speculated that Grande’s pop icon status might have led to a significantly higher paycheck. However, Universal’s response has quelled much of the speculation, though the studio did not disclose the exact amounts paid to the cast.

What to know

Behind the scenes, the production faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the casting of Grande and Erivo in 2021 brought renewed energy to the project. Despite initial rumors of pay disparity between the two leads, Universal Pictures has officially debunked the claims, stating that both stars were compensated equally.

Beyond the screen, Grande and Erivo developed a close bond during production, which they commemorated with matching tattoos. “This experience has been transformative,” Grande shared in a recent interview. Erivo added, “Having Ariana by my side made it all the more special.”

Touted as the largest opening weekend for a Broadway-to-film adaptation, Wicked has resonated with audiences worldwide, further fueling excitement for its sequel.

With its debut in Nigerian cinemas, Wicked reinforces the country’s enthusiasm for global blockbusters, adding to the growing appeal of musical fantasy films in the local market.