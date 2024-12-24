The much-anticipated Disney sequel, Moana 2, continues to make waves in Nigerian cinemas, crossing the N300 million milestone within four weeks of its theatrical release.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, the animated adventure earned an impressive N20.1 million over the weekend, bringing its cumulative total to N303.5 million as of December 22, 2024.

Premiering on November 29, Moana 2 opened to a strong start, generating N12.4 million during advanced screenings across 37 locations in Nigeria.

The film’s momentum only accelerated, with an additional N78.1 million earned between December 6 and 12, pushing its two-week total to N216.8 million.

By its third weekend, Moana 2 had cemented its place as one of the year’s top-grossing films in Nigeria.

The sequel, following the beloved 2016 blockbuster, delivered the third-largest weekend box office performance of the year in Nigeria, generating a remarkable N106.4 million during its opening weekend.

What we know

Despite facing stiff competition from other major releases, including Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Moana 2 has held its ground, demonstrating remarkable staying power.

Globally, the animated sequel has amassed $790 million, with $360 million coming from domestic markets and $430 million from international territories. The film is on track to surpass $800 million by Tuesday and is projected to reach $900 million by next weekend.

Moana 2’s success lies in its blend of visually stunning animation, captivating storytelling, and a heartfelt exploration of themes like courage, family, and self-discovery. Its robust performance has resonated with audiences of all ages, further solidifying Disney’s dominance in the global animation market.

As Moana 2 sets its sights on overtaking Despicable Me 4’s $970 million lifetime haul to become the second-highest-grossing animated film of the year, it faces stiff competition from the runaway success of Inside Out 2.

The latter, which generated nearly $1.7 billion globally, not only holds the title of the highest-grossing animated film of 2024 but also stands as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

More insight

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Moana 2 features the voices of Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Alan Tudyk, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, and others. Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the film continues Disney’s tradition of blending rich storytelling with breathtaking animation.

Interestingly, Moana 2 was initially conceived as a streaming series, but Disney shifted its plans mid-production to deliver a full theatrical release. Adding to the excitement, a live-action remake of the original Moana, starring Dwayne Johnson, is currently in development.

In Nigeria, Moana 2’s sustained box-office performance underscores the growing appetite for international animated features and highlights the franchise’s universal appeal. With the holiday season in full swing, the film’s trajectory remains a focal point for both local and global audiences.