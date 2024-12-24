The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that 15,325 litres of seized Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) will be auctioned to the public at N10,000 per 25 litres to alleviate transportation challenges during the festive season.

The announcement was made by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, ACG Hussein Ejibunu, during a press briefing at the Customs Training College in Ikeja over the weekend, as contained in a statement on NCS’ Facebook page on Tuesday.

“The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, ACG Hussein Ejibunu, has announced that 15,325 litres of seized Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) will be auctioned to the public to ease transportation hardship during the festive season,” the statement read in part.

Ejibunu added, “The CGC has directed for Auctions of the seized product to members of the public at the rate of N10,000, per 25 litres”

The price of PMS at major fuel stations, including NNPCL and MRS, currently ranges from N899.50 to N970 per liter, with slightly higher prices at other stations.

This auction offers the public a chance to purchase fuel at a significantly lower cost, with the seized product priced at N10,000 for 25 litres, or N400 per litre. However, the statement did not specify the location or date of the auction.

The statement further provided that the auction is being conducted following the completion of all legal processes, including a court condemnation order.

What you should know

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intensified efforts to combat the smuggling of petroleum products, focusing on preventing illegal exports to neighboring countries. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to address economic sabotage and ensure fuel availability within Nigeria.

Since 27 May 2024, the NCS has been conducting operations under “Operation Whirlwind,” specifically targeting the seizure of smuggled petroleum products. According to the Service, this initiative has yielded significant results, disrupting smuggling networks and deterring further illegal activities.

In October, Nairametrics reported a similar development when the NCS disclosed it was selling seized petrol from smugglers in Northern Nigeria at a subsidized rate. Just weeks earlier, the Service in the Northeast announced the auctioning of seized petrol at N630 per litre, highlighting its commitment to curbing smuggling while addressing fuel scarcity in underserved areas.

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) has commended the operatives for their dedication and urged them to sustain the momentum until the activities of these economic saboteurs are eradicated.

This ongoing effort highlights the NCS’s resolve to safeguard the nation’s economy and promote equitable access to petroleum products.