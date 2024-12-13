As December 2024 begins to unfold, Nigeria enters the heart of Detty December, a month known for its vibrant celebrations, family gatherings, and—of course—an impressive slate of film releases.

This year, the stakes are higher than ever for Nollywood, with the Nigerian box office on track to reach a projected N11–N12 billion by the end of the month.

With approximately N9 billion in revenue already generated, the December holiday season holds the promise of driving these numbers even higher.

As the festive spirit takes over, a range of highly anticipated films is set to grace both cinema screens and streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas and comedic gems, this year’s offerings cater to a wide array of tastes, ensuring that audiences from Lagos to Abuja, and beyond, have access to compelling storytelling wherever they are.

Here’s a roundup of some of the standout Nollywood films and Hollywood you can expect to watch this holiday season in Nigeria, whether in theatres or at home.

1 Everybody Loves Jenifa (December 13th)

Funke Akindele returns to the big screen with a thrilling new instalment of her Jenifa’s Diary series. In this action-packed drama, Jenifa and her crew find themselves in hot water after accidentally stumbling upon a deadly drug lord in Ghana. With a star-studded cast including Patience Ozokwor, Falz, and Nancy Isime, this sequel promises plenty of laughs, drama, and high stakes.

2. The Waiter (December 20th)

Showing: Nigerian cinemas

AY Makun leads this action-comedy about a waiter who finds himself caught in the middle of a hotel invasion. Directed by Toka McBaror, The Waiter features a fantastic ensemble cast including Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Regina Daniels. This high-octane movie is perfect for those looking for thrills mixed with humor.

3. Thinline (December 13th)

Showing: Nigerian Cinemas

Mercy Aigbe’s Thinline is a gripping murder mystery that explores faith, morality, and redemption. After a chance encounter with an escort, Pastor Raymond’s life spirals into chaos, leading to tragedy.

Featuring Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, and Uzor Arukwe, this suspenseful drama is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

4. Seven Doors (December 13th)

Showing: Netflix

Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut takes us back to 18th- and 19th-century Nigeria in this historical drama about love, power, and tradition. Starring Femi Adebayo and Chioma Akpotha, Seven Doors explores the cultural upheavals brought by an outsider’s influence.

Streaming on Netflix, this limited series promises to be a treat for fans of historical narratives.

5. One Night Guests (December 25th)

Showing: Nigeria/Ghana Cinemas

This cross-border collaboration between Nigerian and Ghanaian filmmakers explores how random encounters can change lives.

Starring Annabel Apara, Ini Edo, and Chidi Mokeme, One Night Guests will premiere in both Ghana and Nigeria on Christmas Day, offering a heartwarming story that’s perfect for the holiday season.

6. Alakada: Bad and Boujee (December 20)

Showing: Nigerian Cinemas

Toyin Abraham is back with the fifth instalment of her popular Alakada series. In Bad and Boujee, Yetunde’s misadventures and larger-than-life aspirations make for a hilarious holiday ride.

This comedy is sure to become a family favourite, filled with humor and relatability.

7. Christmas in Lagos (December 20th)

Showing: Amazon Prime

Jade Osiberu’s Christmas in Lagos captures the vibrancy and energy of Lagos during Detty December. This romantic drama explores love triangles and family dynamics against the backdrop of the festive season, with performances by Teniola Aladese and Shaffy Bello.

Set to premiere in cinemas, it’s a perfect way to experience the holiday magic of Lagos.

8. Mufasa: The Lion King (December 20th)

Showing: Nigerian Cinemas

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) is a photorealistically animated musical drama directed by Barry Jenkins, serving as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake of Disney’s The Lion King.

The film features returning voices from the 2019 remake, including Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Beyoncé, alongside new cast members like Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Thandiwe Newton. Announced in 2020, the film faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Dedicated to James Earl Jones, the film explores Mufasa’s origins and his legacy. It premieres on December 9, 2024, with a U.S. release on December 20.