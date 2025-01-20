The Lagos State Government recorded an impressive economic boost during the December 2024 festive season, generating $71.6 million in revenue.

Hotels accounted for $44 million, while short-let apartments contributed $13 million, reinforcing Lagos’ status as a leading hub for tourism and entertainment in Africa.

These figures were disclosed during the review of the “Lagos State Detty December 2024/2025 Report,” chaired by Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

The Lagos Press Office, in a statement released on Monday, highlighted the findings, emphasizing the critical role of the festive season in driving economic growth.

“Lagos State once again proved why it is the tourism and entertainment capital of Africa with an extraordinary December 2024 season as it generated over $71.6 million in revenue across tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

“During the season tagged ‘Detty December’, hotels alone accounted for over $44 million, while short-let apartments contributed over $13 million, underscoring Lagos’ immense economic potential as a destination city,” the statement read in part.

The report highlighted that “Detty December” season featured an array of events that drew large audiences, including locals, international tourists, and members of the Nigerian diaspora. Notable events such as the Greater Lagos Fiesta, Mrs. Universe Africa, Rhythm Unplugged, African Fashion Week, and the Spotify Wrapped Concert contributed to the festive buzz, attracting attendees eager to experience Lagos’ unique energy.

Tourism during the season not only brought economic benefits but also served as a platform to celebrate Nigerian arts, culture, and music on a global stage.

More insight

Mr. Aregbe further acknowledged that the success of the season is a testament to the visionary leadership of the Lagos State Government. He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to nurturing growth in the tourism and entertainment sectors, which laid the foundation for the remarkable success of Detty December.

He highlighted that tourism is a key driver of both economic growth and cultural preservation for Lagos, with the December “Ember” season playing a pivotal role in sustaining this momentum.

Aregbe also commended the creativity and resilience of Lagosians—from local artisans to entrepreneurs in hospitality and entertainment—whose contributions were crucial to the season’s achievements.

The statement also pointed out that the insights gained from Detty December will inform the 2025 “Lagos Tourism is Rising” campaign.

This initiative is set to build on the state’s cultural and economic strengths, with plans to expand tourism offerings, create more opportunities for residents, and solidify Lagos’ status as a global hub for tourism and economic excellence.