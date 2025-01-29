The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce a N500 million subsidy program aimed at supporting local farmers with a 25% discount on poultry and fish feed, an initiative designed to strengthen food production and curb inflation in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, disclosed the details at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

The program, known as the Ounje Eko Farmers’ Subsidy Programme, is set to launch on February 5, with subsidies distributed weekly as part of a month-long pilot initiative according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The move comes as part of broader efforts to alleviate the financial strain on farmers, particularly those in the poultry and aquaculture sectors, who have been grappling with rising production costs.

According to Olusanya, animal feed—comprising over 70% of production costs—has been a major challenge for farmers, leading to reduced output and, in some cases, business closures.

What they said

“We unveil yet another transformative intervention under the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems—the Ounje Eko Farmers’ Subsidy Programme,” Olusanya said. “Recognizing the challenges faced by our farmers, we are pleased to introduce this first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at supporting agricultural production through a 25% subsidy on animal feeds.”

She emphasized that the initiative is expected to not only sustain production levels but also ensure a steady supply of poultry and fish products in Lagos markets, helping to prevent further farm closures and mitigate food insecurity.

To ensure transparency, pre-ordering and payments will be coordinated through registered farmer associations, with vendors responsible for delivering pre-ordered feed to designated market locations for verification and distribution.

The subsidy will be available every Wednesday from February 5 through February 26, 2025. Farmers must be registered members of farm clusters or associations to qualify.

What to know

To facilitate efficient distribution, the state has designated key locations where subsidized feed will be available, including:

Erikorodo Poultry Estate, Ikorodu

Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe

Aiyedoto Poultry Estate, Ojo

Coconut House, Mowo, Badagry

Farm Service Center, Oko-Oba, Ikeja

Fish Farm Estate, Odongunyan, Ikorodu

The Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems will collaborate with reputable feed millers and farmer associations to ensure the program’s success.

“This intervention will have a direct and sustainable impact on food production in Lagos, ensuring affordability and stability in poultry and fish markets,” Olusanya said.

The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of farmers while helping to curb rising food costs and improve access to essential protein sources for Lagos residents.