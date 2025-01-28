The Lagos State Government has begun demolishing structures on drainage setbacks along the Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channel on Lagos Island to improve stormwater flow and reduce flooding risks.

This enforcement followed the expiration of notices issued to stall and shop owners and the subsequent closure of Gorodom and Alagbafo markets.

The demolition, carried out on Tuesday by the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance (DEC) team with support from other enforcement agencies, was announced by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on his X account.

Wahab reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate illegal structures obstructing key drainage systems.

“Following the expiration of mandatory notices served on owners of stall/shops erected on the setback of Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channel and subsequent closure of Gorodom and Alagbafo markets all in Lagos Island, operatives of the Drainge Enforcement and Compliance DEC from Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources alongside other enforcement agencies on today commenced the removal of all contravening structures on the drainage setback to facilitate free flow of storm water in the axis,” the commissioner’s post read.

Wahab’s post included three video clips showing the demolition in progress, with officials dismantling illegal structures, including containers, wooden sheds, and cement walls, built over the drainage and within the setback.

These structures, according to Wahab during an inspection tour last week, have caused severe blockages in key drainage systems such as the Bombata/Olusi and Alagbafo collectors, leading to flooding in the area. He also revealed that cleared areas would be handed over to LASPARK for beautification and to prevent future encroachment.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has ramped up efforts to combat severe flooding by demolishing structures encroaching on key drainage channels and setbacks across the state.

In early January 2025, the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources cleared obstructions along the Langbasa-Jehovah Witness-Ramota alignment and Orchid Road in Eti-Osa.

In October 2024, similar actions were taken at Adeyinka Osijo Street, Akoka, Yaba, and in September, illegal structures blocking the System 63b drainage channel in Sangotedo were removed.

In August 2024, the government cleared the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels in Eti-Osa after property owners failed to comply with agreements to minimize their impact on the canal.

Earlier, in May 2024, the state demolished structures encroaching on the System 1 drainage channel in Mende Villa, Maryland.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab emphasized that the government will take a “carrot and stick” approach—appealing to citizens to cooperate while ensuring that those who defy regulations are held accountable as a deterrent to others.