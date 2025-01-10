The Lagos State Government has demolished structures obstructing drainage systems along the Langbasa-Jehovah Witness-Ramota drainage alignment in Langbasa and on Orchid Road, both in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The demolition exercise was carried out by the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

This operation is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure the free flow of rainwater and reduce flooding risks in Eti-Osa and other parts of Lagos.

The update was announced by Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, through a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

“Earlier today, the operatives of the Drainage Enforce and Compliance Department of the Ministry commenced removal of contraventions along Langbasa-Jehovah witness-Ramot Giwa drainage alignment, Langbasa, Eti-Osa LGA, and also contraventions along Orchid road,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The commissioner’s post was accompanied by two video clips showing a bulldozer tearing down structures, including perimeter fences, a standalone column, and a small building. Additionally, pictures shared in the post highlighted the aftermath of the demolition, revealing cleared areas where the contravening structures once stood.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has been actively demolishing structures that encroach on major drainage channels and their setbacks as part of its ongoing efforts to address the severe flooding problems affecting the state.

In October 2024, the government cleared obstructing structures along the drainage channel at Adeyinka Osijo Street, off Morohunfolu Street, Akoka, Yaba.

Similarly, in September 2024, demolitions were carried out on illegal structures blocking the System 63b drainage channel in Sangotedo, which had contributed to localized flooding.

Earlier in August 2024, the government removed illegal structures along the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels in Eti-Osa, after property owners failed to comply with an earlier agreement to minimize their impact on the canal path.

In May 2024, the Lagos government demolished structures encroaching on the System 1 drainage channel in Mende Villa, Maryland. Commissioner Wahab explained that contravention notices were issued in 2021, followed by demolition notices in November 2023. Governor Sanwo-Olu approved reducing the setback from 140 meters to 100 meters, with only properties violating the new setback being demolished.

The Lagos State Government has repeatedly resolved to be steadfast in its efforts to launch further enforcement drives aimed at curbing the flooding menace and ensuring long-term flood prevention across the state.