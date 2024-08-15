The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures along the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels in Eti-Osa after property owners failed to uphold an earlier agreement to minimally impact the canal path.

This update was shared by Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a Thursday X post.

The Commissioner noted that despite several months of negotiations, the agreed-upon redesigned plan for the canal was neglected. The demolition aims to address persistent flooding issues by clearing obstructions from these crucial drainage channels.

“After several months of stakeholders engagements with property owners built on Systems 156 and 157 drainage path, the agreements to implement the agreed redesigned plan which were not honoured/neglected by the community, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources commenced removal of illegal structures built on the canal along the System 157 – Orchid Road – Eti Osa drainage channels to deflood the area,” Wahab’s post read.

The dispute began in December 2023 over illegal encroachments along System 157 and Orchid Road in Eti-Osa, which were blocking key drainage channels and worsening flooding.

The Lagos State Government, led by Special Adviser on Environment Hon. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu and Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services Engr. Shodeinde, met with property owners to address the issue.

Although the property owners acknowledged their encroachments and requested more time to find a minimal-impact solution, they failed to present workable alternatives within the given deadline.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has been actively enforcing the demolition of structures encroaching on major drainage channels and their setbacks across the state as part of its ongoing efforts to manage the severe flooding issues in Lagos.

One notable case involved the Mende Villa Estate, where, in May 2024, the government targeted structures infringing on the setback of the System 1 drainage channel in Mende Villa, Maryland.

In a manner similar to the recent demolitions along the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels, the government had previously approved a reduction in the System 1 drainage channel’s right of way from 140 meters to 100 meters, with the allocation split 60/40 between Mende and Ogudu.

Despite this adjustment, property developers failed to comply, prompting the issuance of contravention notices to encroaching properties in Mende Villa Estate in 2021.

Following extended negotiations and failed compliance, the state government proceeded with demolishing the encroaching structures in May 2024, marking the culmination of a prolonged enforcement process.