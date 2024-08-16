The Lagos State government has announced a traffic diversion at Ikeja Along Bus Stop on the Oshodi-bound lane between Ile Zik and Conoil Petrol Station from midnight to 4:00 am on August 17th and 18th, 2024, to facilitate the demolition of an old pedestrian bridge in that area.

This announcement is contained in a statement released by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

This demolition exercise is to be conducted by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). During this time, only one lane will be open to vehicles in the affected area to ensure safety.

“The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at Ikeja Along Bus Stop, between Ile Zik and Conoil Petrol Station on the Oshodi bound lane from Saturday, 17th to Sunday, 18th August 2024, between the hours of 12 midnight and 4:00 am daily to carry out the demolition of the old pedestrian bridge safely.

“Consequently, from Ile Zik Bus Stop up to Conoil Petrol Station on the Oshodi bound side of the road, only one lane will be available to motorists to ensure safety,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Motorists are implored to be patient as the closure is part of the traffic management plans for the removal of the old pedestrian bridge safely by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).”

More insights

The Commissioner of Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, provided detailed clarification regarding the traffic management plan for the scheduled demolition of the old pedestrian bridge at Ikeja Along Bus Stop.

This traffic diversion, set to occur on August 17th and 18th, 2024, will specifically affect the Oshodi-bound lane running between Ile Zik and Conoil Petrol Station.

Mr. Osiyemi emphasized that this diversion will be confined to the aforementioned segment and will not disrupt traffic flow for motorists travelling in the opposite direction towards Dopemu and Abule Egba.

To effectively manage the expected traffic congestion and facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles during the demolition process, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will have a significant presence on-site. LASTMA personnel will be stationed to oversee traffic movement, providing guidance and ensuring that disruptions are kept to a minimum.

Mr. Osiyemi also highlighted the critical need for public cooperation throughout this period. He outlined that the affected lanes would be secured with jersey barriers and protective nets to ensure the safety of both motorists and pedestrians.

These precautionary measures are being implemented to mitigate potential risks and to support the safe and efficient execution of the demolition project. The cooperation of the public is crucial in ensuring that this important infrastructure work proceeds with minimal inconvenience to all road users.