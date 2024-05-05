Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, has clarified that developers of the properties demolished in Mende Villa in Mende on Saturday had been issued contravention notices since 2021, with the most recent served in November 2023.

Wahab clarified in a Sunday interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show that contrary to claims in circulating videos by a Mende Villa property developer, government authorities had issued contravention notices and marked properties before their demolition on Saturday.

The Commissioner mentioned that his predecessor, Mr. Tunji Bello, served contravention notices in 2021 to properties encroaching on the setback of the System 1 drainage channel in Mende Villa, Maryland. Upon assuming his role in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term, he issued demolition notices to the same developers in November 2023.

“In 2021, my predecessor in office, Mr Tunde Bello served them (developers of properties in Mende Villa encroaching the System 1 setback) contravention notices and they had engagements that ran into months, and years.

“In November 2023, we called a stakeholder meeting, we served them notices.

“But before then, we had even marked buildings on the right of way,” Wahab explained.

More insight

The Commissioner revealed that during a November 2023 stakeholder meeting with Mende Villa property owners, the developers admitted to receiving demolition notices after being shown a video of their prior engagements with his predecessor, Tunji Bello.

They, along with Sanni Ganiyu Okanlanwo, a Lagos State House of Assembly member, requested a reduction of the setback. Following discussions, Governor Sanwo-Olu approved reducing the System 1 drainage channel’s right of way from 140 meters to 100 meters, allocated on a 60/40 basis between Mende and Ogudu.

The Commissioner specified that only properties in Mende Villa encroaching upon this newly approved setback were demolished on Saturday.