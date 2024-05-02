The Lagos State Government has initiated the clearance of an illegal settlement found beneath the Osborne Bridge in Ikoyi.

Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced this via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

He stated that officials from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps had begun clearing operations at the site.

“Another illegal settlement was discovered under the Osborne Bridge, Ikoyi.

“Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) commenced immediate clearance operation,” the post read.

The discovery of the illegal settlement beneath Osborne Bridge closely follows the Lagos State Government’s dismantling of a network of makeshift apartments below Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, an upscale area. Squatters were evicted from the site, where tenants were reportedly paying N250,000 annually for a room, prompting government action.

What you should know

Since the onset of 2024, the Lagos State Government has been actively demolishing illegal structures encroaching on the rights-of-way of rail lines and other vital infrastructure, to improve cleanliness and overall well-being in the state.

In February, Nairametrics reported on the clearance of shanties encroaching on the space around the Blue Line rail under the Ijora Causeway Bridge.

During the same period, unauthorized structures beneath the Obalende Under-bridge were also razed, and residents were displaced as part of the state’s efforts to promote cleanliness and well-being.

In March, the campaign continued with the removal of illegal structures and shanties around Jakande Estate and Maiyegun in Lekki, aimed at reclaiming the coastal road path for the Lagos-Calabar Highway project, a federal initiative, and facilitating urban renewal in these areas.

The government plans to sustain this campaign, focusing on illegal structures around the Blue and Red Rail Lines and other critical infrastructure, reaffirming its commitment to eradicating squatter settlements and unauthorized constructions that mar the state’s landscape.