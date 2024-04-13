The Lagos State government has announced the start of construction on the nearly 5-kilometer System 44 drainage channel along Mobil Road, Ogombo, and Ikota, aimed at controlling flooding in the Lekki axis as the rainy season approaches.

This announcement was made by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, through a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

The Commissioner highlighted that the construction of the drainage channel demonstrates the Lagos State government’s readiness and commitment to addressing the flooding issues affecting communities across the state.

“To ensure a free flow of rainwater, Lagos State Government @followlasg has commenced the construction of System 44 (Mobil road – Ogombo – Ikota) drainage channel.

“This highlights the state government’s readiness and commitment to solving the flooding issues across the communities in the state,” the post read.

In late 2023, the Lagos State government cleared encroaching structures along the System 44 drainage channel in areas including Lekki Scheme II, Gedegede Community, and Ikota GRA. Following this, the state awarded a contract for the channel’s concrete lining.

What you should know

Toward the end of 2023, the Lagos State Government escalated its preparations for the rainy season by identifying various drainage channels and canals across the state needing measures from dredging and cleaning to redesigning and reconstruction to prevent flooding.

This initiative included the System 44 drainage, running from Lekki II to Ikota, along with the System 156 and System 157 channels, all targeted for realignment and reclaiming the six-meter setbacks on both sides.

Structures encroaching upon the setbacks of the System 44 drainage were removed. In response to appeals from affected property owners, the Lagos State Government explored workable solutions to restore the setbacks without resorting to demolitions.

In March 2024, to further mitigate flooding in the Lekki area during the rainy season, the government awarded the contract for the concrete lining of the System 44 drainage channel from Lekki II to Ikota.