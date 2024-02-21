The Lagos State Government recently conducted a demolition operation at Obalende Under-Bridge, removing unauthorized structures and evicting their inhabitants.

This action was taken following a mandate from Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who, after inspecting the area alongside the Commissioners and Special Advisers for Environment and Water Resources and Transport, identified the informal settlements as contributing to environmental degradation and public health concerns.

The announcement was made by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, through a post on his official X account on Wednesday.

The statement highlighted the initiative as a crucial step by the state to enhance the cleanliness and overall well-being of Lagos.

“Subsequent to the demolition exercise by Lagos State Building Control Agency(LABSCA), the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Operations Unit has started the cleanup, using mechanical shovels and tipper trucks.

“This action, part of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration’s THEMES+ Agenda, aims to reclaim and transform the area for the broader community’s benefit, moving beyond its past as a haven for a few illegal occupants,” the post further stated.

What you should know

Approximately two weeks prior, the Lagos State government initiated the demolition of unauthorized structures at the Ijora Under-Bridge, after a 5-day eviction notice had been served to the occupants.

Post-demolition, with the area cleared by LAWMA, the Lagos State Government announced its intention to repurpose the newly cleared Ijora Under-Bridge area into a recreational space.

This move, as previously reported by Nairametrics, was shared by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources. He explained that this redevelopment effort aims to complement the ongoing refurbishment of the nearby National Theatre Complex.