The Lagos State Government has announced plans to convert the recently cleared Ijora under the bridge, previously inhabited by squatters, into a recreational area.

Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, shared this information through a post on his X handle.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government sanctioned the clearing of makeshift structures under the Ijora Bridge following the expiration of a five-day notice given to squatters to vacate the premises.

Wahab emphasized that the choice to convert the Ijora under bridge into a recreational area aligns with the state’s continuous urban revitalization initiatives and aims to complement the ongoing refurbishment of the nearby National Theatre Complex.

“This endeavor aims to restore the public space for the benefit of Lagos residents, with community members also participating in the inspection and planning process,” the commissioner added.

Wahab also mentioned that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, along with himself, has instructed a team led by the General Manager of LASPARK, Hon. Adetoun Popoola, alongside the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, and the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye, to supervise the conversion of the Ijora under bridge into a recreational area.

Back story

Subsequently, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) cleared the debris from beneath the Ijora Bridge and its surrounding areas.