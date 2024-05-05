Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator representing Bayelsa East from 2015 to 2019 and founder of the Silverbird Group, has stated that the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway will be a lifeline for business and a catalyst for economic development.

Murray-Bruce disclosed this during his latest Common Sense with Ben series, which he shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

According to the Silverbird Group founder, once completed, the 700 km coastal highway will slash travel time, reduce transportation costs, and increase access to markets and resources, thereby transforming opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, and travellers and boosting economic growth.

“A new era in Nigeria’s transportation history has begun.

“A 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal highway with feeder roads joining it from different parts of the country is being built by the present administration.

“And this is proof of the transformative power of visionary leadership by President Bola Tinubu who has put the present Minister of Works, David Umahi – a man of unwavering dedication at the helm of affairs.

“Starting from Lagos, Calabar, Ogun and Akwa Ibom simultaneously it will traverse the beautiful landscapes of Ondo, Bayelsa Rivers before culminating in the historic city of Calabar.

“With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design, this highway will slash travel times, reduce transportation costs, and increase access to markets and resources.

“It will be a game changer for entrepreneurs, investors and travellers and unlock new opportunities and boost economic growth.

“As we embark on this journey, we are not just building a highway, President Bola Tinubu is crafting a legacy of prosperity and growth.

“The Lagos-Calabar highway will be a lifeline for business, a catalyst for economic development and a symbol of hope for a brighter future,” Murray-Bruce said.

More insight

Furthermore, Murray-Bruce expressed surprise that despite the great potential benefits of the road, some disgruntled individuals are opposing the project.

He suggested that such “enemies of progress” should not use the road once it is completed and should stick to the longer and more treacherous routes.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the project as a beacon of hope, praising it as a significant engineering and collective achievement. He also urged support for Minister David Umahi and his team as they progress with this important endeavour.

He said: “And this is why it is surprising that some disgruntled people are opposing this project and I would suggest that such enemies of progress should not ply the road when it is completed and stick to the long and treacherous routes.

“President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to this project is a beacon of hope for our nation.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we must recognize that this project is not just a feat of engineering but a triumph of our collective potential.

“So let us join hands and support Minister David Umahi and his team as they embark on this magnificent scheme.”