Landmark Beach management said it has started refunding affected customers via its mobile application after some parts of its properties were demolished by the Federal Government.

In a statement on Friday, Landmark Africa, the parent company of Landmark Resort Beach, said the refund process has commenced on the Landmark Citizen App.

The management, however, appealed to its customers that the process may take some time to be completed due to the volume of requests.

Recall that on Wednesday, the company announced the temporal deactivation of its app, while explaining that the refund process would soon commence.

However, the management now stated that the app has been restored, and the refund process was initiated via the mobile application.

“Dear Landmark Citizens, we would like to assure you all that we have started issuing refunds to those who requested a refund of their money on the Landmark Citizen App.

“Please be patient with us, due to the volume of requests, this process will take some time.

“Be rest assured that all refund requests will be processed. Thank you all for your support and patience,” the management said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Backstory

Following the announcement of the construction of the 700 kilometers Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the CEO of Landmark, Paul Onwuanibe, appealed to the Federal Government to re-route the coastal road project, stating that demolishing the property would lead to job losses and closure of over 80 businesses that operate in the resort and an estimated loss of about 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

However, on Monday, a section of Landmark Beach on Victoria Island, Lagos, was demolished to make room for the highway, Nigeria’s largest public infrastructure project so far.

This occurred despite concerns over the potential job losses and impacts on livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Minister of Works, David Umahi, defended the demolition, stating that the Landmark Center was situated on the Federal Government’s Right-of-Way, making the action necessary.

However, images and video footage of the demolition revealed that several structures along the coastline, including cabanas and football turf, were dismantled.

The Breeze Beach Club, located at the center, was also demolished.