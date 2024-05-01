Landmark Beach management has decided to deactivate its app and has issued a statement addressing its customers regarding the current developments surrounding plans for demolition.

In a statement directed towards beach guests and other patrons as seen by Nairametrics, the organization acknowledged the unfortunate demolition of Landmark Beach and the potential inconvenience it may have caused to those with remaining funds in their app wallets designated for beach-related activities.

“We understand that some of you may still have funds remaining in your app wallets designated for beach-related activities. The App has been disabled for now to prevent bookings, however, We want to assure you that your satisfaction and convenience remain our top priorities, despite this unforeseen circumstance.”

Landmark Beach management has now presented two options for individuals with existing subscriptions or funds in their app wallets

“Alternative Utilization: You can repurpose your remaining funds for various other offerings within our vibrant ecosystem.

“ Whether it’s attending boulevard events, indulging in a staycation at our hotel, or exploring other exciting amenities, your funds can be seamlessly transferred to enhance your experience in different ways.

“ Refund Process: Alternatively, if you prefer a refund of your remaining balance, we are more than happy to facilitate this process for you. Simply provide us with your account details here, and our dedicated team will promptly initiate the refund procedure to ensure a smooth and efficient transaction.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the unforeseen circumstances surrounding the beach demolition. Rest assured, we remain fully committed to accommodating your needs and ensuring your continued satisfaction within our dynamic ecosystem.”

This development comes as Landmark Africa, the proprietor of Landmark Beach on Victoria Island, responds to the demolition of segments of its property for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, lamenting the destruction of six years‘ worth of investment within a mere six hours.

In a statement shared on X’s (formerly Twitter) platform on Tuesday, the company expressed its dissatisfaction with the Federal Government’s decision to demolish its structures while also extending gratitude for the outpouring of public support.

The demolition took place on Monday, affecting a section of Landmark Beach on Victoria Island, Lagos, to accommodate the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, deemed Nigeria’s most significant public infrastructure undertaking to date.

Despite widespread apprehension regarding potential job losses and the adverse effects on livelihoods, the demolition proceeded as scheduled.

Backstory

The construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway has sparked intense debates surrounding its cost, feasibility of completion, and the ramifications of property and business demolitions along its Right-of-Way.

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has criticized the project, labelling it as a “white elephant” and urging the Federal Government to allocate the funds towards repairing abandoned projects scattered across the country.

Similarly, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has denounced the project as fraudulent, citing concerns regarding its exorbitant cost and funding model.

These criticisms underscore the growing skepticism surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project and its perceived value in relation to other pressing infrastructure needs in Nigeria.