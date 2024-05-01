Landmark Africa, owner of Landmark Beach on Victoria Island, responded to the demolition of parts of its property for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, stating that six years of investment was destroyed in just six hours.

In X’s (formerly Twitter) post on Tuesday, the company expressed its discontent with the Federal Government’s demolition of its structures but expressed gratitude for public support.

On Monday, a section of Landmark Beach on Victoria Island, Lagos, was demolished to make room for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Nigeria’s largest public infrastructure project so far.

This occurred despite concerns over the potential job losses and impacts on livelihoods.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, defended the demolition, stating that the Landmark Center was situated on the Federal Government’s Right-of-Way, making the action necessary.

Earlier, the minister had assured that the coastal highway project’s design would only require the removal of 50 meters of shoreline and a few shanties, while “permanent structures” would remain intact.

However, images and video footage of the demolition revealed that several structures along the coastline, including cabanas and football turf, were dismantled.

The Breeze Beach Club, located at the center, was also demolished.

Reacting to the development, Landmark Africa wrote:

“What a journey! What we built in 6 years was destroyed in 6 hours.

“We are overwhelmed at the show of support we have received from Landmark Citizens and all our partners. Thank you for standing with us and believing in our mission and cause so far.

“This is not the end!”

What the Federal Government is saying

On the part of the government, David Umahi, Minister of Works, insisted the Beach Resort will not be demolished.

He had said that only 50 metres of the shoreline and a few shanties would be removed while “permanent structures” will be left intact.

“Landmark has no claim whatsoever. We spared all his infrastructures. We don’t pay for shanties and even though shanties are on our Right of Ways to 50 meters from the shoreline.

“So, he has no claim. We made all the efforts to spare all his infrastructures. That’s why I said he’s a politician, and I am an engineer. So why he plays his politics. I do the engineering work,” Umahi said.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that the demolition of structures at Landmark Beach Resort in Oniru, Victoria Island, commenced on April 29, 2024, as a result of its encroachment on the Right-of-Way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The demolition of part of the Landmark Beach Resort occurred two weeks after sand filling was done on some portions of the Landmark Beach Resort.

After receiving the demolition notices, the management of Landmark Beach Resort initiated discussions with the federal and Lagos State governments to reroute the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to the unused Water Corporation Road, which they claimed was the original right-of-way designated for the coastal road project.

Additionally, the management of Landmark Beach Resort stated that they have never been officially consulted about the coastal highway’s alignment, nor have they been engaged in discussions regarding the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project’s impact on Landmark.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, however, in accordance with the demolition announcement made by the Federal Government, some beaches in Lagos, including the Mami Chula Beach Lifestyle section were pulled down.