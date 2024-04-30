The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has cautioned that the ongoing demolition of various properties for the purpose of setting up the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway could lead to the loss of thousands of jobs nationwide.

In a series of posts on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Obi said that the project is a misplaced priority given the urgent economic and security crisis prevalent in the country.

While admitting the economic benefits of the project, Obi said that the construction could lead to the loss of more jobs amid a high unemployment rate.

“This hasty flag-off defies the widespread outcry by the public, especially business and property owners directly affected by the project. Nobody knows the outcry that will accompany this project as it progresses towards poor rural landscapes.

“Thousands of jobs are about to be lost, with investments above $200 million at risk. Over 100,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector face imminent extinction, along with 80 small businesses and their 4000 mostly youth employees.

“At a time of rampant unemployment, the government is embarking on a job-losing project. The economic losses currently observed are primarily limited to the initial kilometers in the Lagos area. However, the 700 km stretch of this road will pass through rural regions.

“While acknowledging the economic value of the road, its conception dating back to Tafewa Balewa’s time, several parameters have changed. Insecurity and poverty are rampant, placing this project lower on today’s national priorities,” Obi said.

Allegations of misplaced priority

Moreover, this is not the first time the former Anambra State governor is calling the government out on the project.

In an earlier statement last week, Obi has advised the Federal Government to prioritize existing unfinished projects spread across the country instead of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Furthermore, he said that the budget allocated to the Ministry of Works is insufficient for significant progress on the country’s various unfinished roads, much less their completion.

“While acknowledging the potential benefits of coastal superhighway infrastructure, I urge prioritization of our existing uncompleted projects.

“We must allocate resources towards repairing and completing existing infrastructure.

“In any development formula, the primary focus should be on completing and rehabilitating existing infrastructure rather than embarking on colossal new projects that may never reach completion within the next 30 years,” Obi said.

What you should know

Back in March, Nairemetrics reported that the Federal Government has begun constructing the 700-kilometer Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway, designed to extend through nine states with two spurs leading to the Northern states.

Since the announcement, there have been various controversies around the viability and cost of the project.

There is also public outcry regarding the demolition of properties along the coastal highway.

Notably, the report said that the Federal Government might demolish $200 million Landmark Beach Resort.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has insisted that the project will continue as the Federal Government is determined to ensure its completion in eight years.

He also said that the government will compensate those whose properties are demolished during the construction of the highway.