The Federal Government, on Thursday, established a committee tasked with the responsibilities of reviewing, assessing and compensation of landowners affected by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Expressway.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, stated during the committee’s inauguration in Abuja that the goal is to ensure transparency in all undertakings concerning compensations of people affected by the project.

“The gesture is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of Presidents Bola Tinubu which is transparency.

“The committee is tasked with interacting with the property owners to be affected, and to look at possible compensations to be paid. Where it is possible, the committee should visit the sites,” he said.

In his explanation of the compensation process for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Expressway project, Umahi highlighted the ministry’s commitment to using Federal Government rates, which are higher than those typically used in Lagos.

He acknowledged the common dissatisfaction among compensation recipients but emphasized the legal obligation to adhere to these federal standards, given that the Federal Government is the funding body.

“I know very well that there is nobody that you ever compensate that is ever satisfied with how much is to be paid.

“However, we are bound by the law, so we are using the federal rate, which is a lot higher than the Lagos rate, in paying compensation

“We adopted the Federal Government rate since we are the ones paying,” the Works Minister stated.

More insight

The Minister of Works stated that the committee, comprising members drawn from the ministry, Lagos State, affected communities, and other stakeholders, has primary responsibilities that include verifying the eligibility of claimants, assessing the dimensions of affected properties, and determining the appropriate compensation amounts.

He further explained that once verification is complete, property owners are required to sign an agreement, after which the contractor will be instructed to disburse the specified amounts.

Umahi said he is committed to speeding up the compensation process by ensuring that all necessary forms for property owners are processed within 72 hours for swift payments.

He also stated that the contractor handling the project would be responsible for the direct disbursement to those affected.

On issues related to property titles, Umahi said that compensation would only be paid to those with proven titles, except in cases where a presidential waiver is granted for properties with title discrepancies.

He stressed that 250 metres of land adjacent to the road legally belongs to the Federal Government, and any claims within this zone without federal titles would need presidential intervention for compensation.

“So, only those that have proven titles will be paid as they are brought to us in the ministry, although we shall carry out our own checks.

“We have to make it very clear that 250 metres of the road legally belongs to the Federal Government.

“So, if you have a title within these 250 metres and it is not a title from the Federal Government, only the President will give a waiver, if he so feels, for payment.

“So, I will work within the confines of the law,” he said.