The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the launch of a new digital platform for the application and processing of the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC).

According to a statement signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinlabi, this development is in line with the Federal Government’s broader reforms aimed at modernizing the immigration system.

The new online portal, https://cerpac.immigration.gov.ng, is now live and will allow applicants to complete and submit their CERPAC applications electronically.

The NIS noted that the move is designed to boost transparency, improve operational efficiency, and offer a smoother user experience for individuals and companies seeking expatriate permits.

August 1 deadline

The Immigration Service said there is now a deadline for the transition, noting that from August 1, 2025, all CERPAC applications must be submitted through the online platform, as physical application forms will no longer be accepted.

It added that applicants with paid but yet-to-be-submitted physical forms have until July 31, 2025, to complete and submit their applications, or risk losing their application status and any associated payments.

Additionally, organizations and individuals who have assumed immigration responsibilities for expatriates have also been urged to ensure that all pending submissions are finalized before the cutoff date to avoid disruptions.

The NIS reiterated that any CERPAC form not submitted by the deadline will become void and invalid.

“Responsibility for expatriates to complete all pending submissions within the stipulated timeframe to avoid any inconvenience. Consequently, any CERPAC form not submitted after the deadline will be rendered void and invalid.

“All enquiries and correspondence on this matter should be directed to the Service through the office of the Public Relations Officer,” the statement read.

What you should know

The Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) is a document issued by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to foreign nationals residing and working in Nigeria.

It serves as both a residence permit and an identification card, granting expatriates the legal right to live, work, or conduct business in Nigeria for a specified duration, typically up to one year (renewable).

In May, the Nigerian Immigration Service announced that, effective September 1, 2025, foreigners who overstay their visas will incur a daily fine of $15 for each day spent in the country beyond the approved duration of stay.

This new penalty regime is part of ongoing immigration reforms under the current administration, following the rollout of a digital e-Visa system and automated landing and exit cards effective May 1, 2025.

In that regard, the Immigration Service has granted a three-month amnesty window from May 1 to August 1, 2025.

During this period, foreigners residing in Nigeria with expired visas are permitted to return to their home countries voluntarily without incurring penalties.