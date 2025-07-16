The administration of former President Late Muhammadu Buhari, who led Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, undertook a number of road and rail infrastructure projects aimed at improving national connectivity.

Buhari passed away a few days ago at the age of 82.

This article highlights 10 notable transport infrastructure projects—spanning expressways, bridges, and rail lines—that were either initiated, significantly advanced, or completed during his time in office.

While the list is not exhaustive, it offers a snapshot of the efforts made during his two-term presidency to reshape the country’s transport landscape, some of which have continued under the current administration.

Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano expressway reconstruction project

The Muhammadu Buhari administration awarded the 375km Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano dual carriageway to Julius Berger in 2017. Initially conceived as a rehabilitation project, it was later upgraded to full reconstruction, resulting in significant delays.

By 2021, over 100km had been completed, but the project remained unfinished as of 2023. The Tinubu government resumed work in 2024, introducing a N20 billion monthly funding plan. By March 2025, N50 billion had been released.

Following cost revisions to N740.79 billion, the contract for the Abuja–Kaduna section was revoked in late 2024 and re-awarded. Completion is now projected for 2026.

Apapa–Oworonshoki–Ojota expressway reconstruction project

To decongest the Lagos port corridor, the Buhari government launched the reconstruction of this 36km expressway in November 2018.

The project, awarded to AG Dangote Construction Ltd under the tax credit scheme, cost N73 billion and involved four sections built using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP), with Hitech as a subcontractor.

Although most sections neared completion by April 2021, the road was not delivered before the end of Buhari’s tenure. The current administration inaugurated the expressway in 2024, describing it as vital to Nigeria’s economic logistics chain.

Bodo–Bonny road and bridges project

The administration began construction of the long-awaited Bodo–Bonny road in 2017, decades after its initial proposal in the 1980s.

Handled by Julius Berger, the 34km project featured 13 bridges and was funded through a public-private partnership with Nigeria LNG. Awarded in 2014 at N120 billion, the project later faced cost overruns, rising to N199.9 billion by 2021.

Although it remained unfinished by 2023, the Tinubu government approved a new cost of N280 billion in 2024 and granted a 12-month extension targeting delivery in September 2025.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway reconstruction project

The Buhari government made significant progress on the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a vital corridor linking Lagos to the rest of the Southwest and beyond.

Although the project was near completion in Buhari’s final months in office, the commissioning was delayed due to the discovery of black-cutting soil beneath a critical 4-kilometre stretch near Lagos.

According to then-Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, the government chose to replace the affected section to ensure long-term durability rather than rush completion. The current administration under President Bola Tinubu has since worked on the remaining portion of the expressway, continuing efforts to bring the project to full completion.

Kaduna–Kano railway project

The administration launched the $1.2 billion Kaduna–Kano standard gauge railway on July 15, 2021, as part of the Lagos–Kano corridor. According to then-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the Federal Government proceeded with construction using budgetary funds after delays in securing a Chinese loan—committing $280 million, with an additional $100 million planned.

Amaechi also stated that all contracts had been awarded ahead of the groundbreaking to fast-track execution and avoid further delays. However, the project was not completed before the end of Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

In May 2024, Saidu Alkali, Minister of Transportation under President Bola Tinubu, announced that China had committed to funding the Kaduna–Kano and Ibadan–Abuja segments under the Belt and Road Initiative through an EPC+F model.

Abuja–Kaduna railway project

The Buhari government commissioned the Abuja–Kaduna railway on July 26, 2016, marking Nigeria’s first operational standard gauge line under the national railway modernization programme. The 186km route, linking the capital city to Kaduna, formed the first completed section of the Lagos–Kano corridor—one of the country’s most strategic rail routes.

Initially awarded at $849 million, the project cost rose to $1.04 billion following additional safety upgrades, including fencing and lighting. Buhari’s government announced plans to subsidize passenger fares to encourage public use.

Built to improve travel safety and reduce pressure on the Abuja–Kaduna expressway, the line laid the groundwork for future rail projects undertaken during Buhari’s tenure, including the Lagos–Ibadan and Kano–Maradi railway developments.

Port Harcourt–Aba railway rehabilitation

The government commenced the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt–Aba railway section on March 9, 2021, as the first phase of the larger $3 billion Eastern rail corridor project stretching to Maiduguri.

The 1,443km narrow-gauge line was designed to connect 13 states, including Rivers, Enugu, Benue, Kaduna, and Borno. The project, awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), aimed to revive a key transport route and support economic diversification.

Buhari performed the groundbreaking in Port Harcourt, with Nigeria contributing 15% of the total cost and the rest funded by a syndicate of Chinese financiers. Although the full corridor was not completed during his tenure, the Port Harcourt–Aba section was delivered in 2024. Other sections are now underway, with various state governments along the corridor expected to invest.

Second Niger Bridge

Long promised by previous administrations, the Second Niger Bridge took shape under the Buhari government via the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

Estimated at N336 billion, it includes a 1.6km main bridge, 10.3km approach roads, and other infrastructure. It was commissioned in May 2023 and later named after Buhari.

Although ancillary access roads are still under construction, the bridge has enhanced regional mobility. In March 2025, the Tinubu administration flagged off the final 17.55km road segment.

Lagos–Ibadan standard gauge railway

This 157km railway, linking Lagos to Ibadan, was both initiated and completed by the Buhari government as part of its Lagos–Kano rail corridor plan. In 2020, Buhari approved $318 million as counterpart funding to support the larger project, with the Lagos–Ibadan segment prioritized.

Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, construction progressed, and the $1.5 billion railway—built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC)—was commissioned in June 2021. It includes a 7km branch line to Apapa Port and was designed for speeds up to 150 km/h.

By the end of Buhari’s tenure in 2023, the line had significantly improved freight and passenger movement. As of March 2024, it had operated safely for 1,000 days, transporting over 2 million passengers.

Kano-Maradi rail project

Approved in 2020 at a cost of $1.96 billion, this 283km rail line connects Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic via Daura, Katsina, and Jibiya. The Buhari government signed a deal with Portuguese firm Mota-Engil to deliver the project.

The line includes a training institute and was designed to boost trade under the AfCFTA and improve regional transport.

Though originally scheduled for 36 months, construction extended into the Tinubu era. By May 2024, the Kano–Daura section was expected to be completed by 2025. In July, Portugal’s ambassador projected full completion in two years. In October, the AfDB committed $350 million in additional funding.