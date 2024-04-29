The Ministry of Works has announced that compensation for property owners affected by demolitions along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway corridor will begin shortly.

This update was provided in a statement on the Ministry’s website following the launch of demolition activities along the highway in Lagos State, which was attended by the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Recommended reading: Demolition of properties along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Right of Way begins Saturday

The statement also highlighted that the compensation committee, recently established by the Federal Government for Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and led by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, is diligently working to ensure that compensation payments to affected property owners commence promptly.

“ The demolition exercise continues as the Committee of the Federal Ministry of Works on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Section 1 Compensation, headed by the Federal Controller of Works Lagos State, Engr. (Mrs.) Olukorede Iyabo Kesha works round the clock to ensure that payment of compensation to the affected property owners begins in earnest in a matter of days ,” the statement read in part.

Additionally, the statement noted that during the demolition launch on Saturday, Minister Umahi spoke to the press, emphasizing the Federal Government’s commitment to the well-being of the affected individuals.

He assured that the demolition process would be handled with compassion and efficiency, aiming to minimize damage and ensure swift compensation for the rightful property owners.

However, he also appealed to those impacted by the demolition to view it as a necessary sacrifice for the broader economic benefits the project will bring to the nation.

What you should know

The Federal Government had earlier established a compensation committee for Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, which includes members from the ministry, Lagos State government, local communities, and various stakeholders.

The committee, led by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. (Mrs.) Olukorede Kesha, will handle the evaluation, assessment, and compensation of landowners affected by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Expressway.

Demolition activities for properties on the Right of Way of the coastal highway began on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has confirmed that the compensation for property owners along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be conducted according to the Federal Government’s approved rates.

Hitech Construction Limited, the contractor overseeing the project, is tasked with compensating the affected properties along the corridor.