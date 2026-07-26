US Embassy warns dual citizens against using foreign passports to enter, leave US

The United States Government has warned its citizens, including dual nationals, against entering or leaving the country without a valid American passport.

The United States Government has warned its citizens, including dual nationals, against entering or leaving the country without a valid American passport.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, July 26, 2026, and published on its official X account.

The mission said the requirement applies to all U.S. citizens, including children, and warned dual nationals against using foreign passports to apply for Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA).

What they are saying

The U.S. mission in Nigeria said U.S. citizens are required to enter and depart the United States using a valid American passport. It added that dual-national U.S. citizens cannot use their foreign passports to apply for ESTA.

“U.S. citizens are required to enter and depart the United States on a U.S. passport.”

“This requirement applies equally to U.S. citizens, including children, who are dual nationals.”

“Dual national U.S. citizens may NOT use their foreign passport to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ESTA).”

The embassy advised U.S. citizens living abroad to ensure that their American passports are valid and up to date before travelling to the United States.

More insight

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is an automated system used to determine the eligibility of visitors to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Programme. It allows eligible travellers to visit the country for tourism or business without obtaining a traditional visa.

According to the U.S. mission, the Department of Homeland Security regularly denies or cancels ESTAs for U.S. citizens with dual citizenship.

U.S. citizens and nationals living abroad were advised to travel with valid U.S. passports.

The mission urged those whose American passports have expired or are close to expiring to renew them before travelling.

It also reminded travellers that many countries require passports to have at least six months of validity.

The embassy said compliance with the passport requirement is particularly important for U.S. citizens planning international travel.

What you should know

The United States Embassy in Nigeria clarified in July 2025 that its decision to reduce visa validity for most Nigerian nonimmigrant applicants was not politically motivated or connected to Nigeria’s position on deportees, BRICS affiliation or the adoption of e-visa policies.

The clarification followed speculation that the visa validity reduction was linked to Nigeria’s diplomatic choices.

The U.S. Mission said the reduction was part of a broader technical and security-based review.

It stressed that the policy was not specifically directed at Nigeria’s position on third-country deportees, e-visa policies or affiliations with groups such as BRICS.

The latest warning reinforces the requirement for U.S. citizens, including those with dual nationality, to use valid American passports when entering or departing the United States.