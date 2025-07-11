The United States Embassy in Nigeria has clarified that the recent decision to reduce visa validity for most Nigerian nonimmigrant applicants is not politically motivated and has no connection to Nigeria’s stance on deportees, affiliation with BRICS, or adoption of e-visa policies.

The clarification follows widespread speculation that the policy was a response to Nigeria’s diplomatic choices, including its handling of deportees, adoption of e-visa systems, or affiliation with BRICS.

In a statement published on Thursday, the U.S. Mission explained that the reduction in validity was part of a broader technical and security-based review and not directed at Nigeria’s political actions.

“The U.S. Mission Nigeria wishes to address misconceptions about the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas in Nigeria and other countries.

This reduction is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS,” they stated.

The statement indicates that the same policy has affected other countries beyond Nigeria and that it is being guided by uniform global benchmarks.

The U.S. government’s response comes after Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, publicly dismissed the possibility of accepting 300 Venezuelan deportees from the United States, some of whom had reportedly completed prison sentences.

In an interview with Channels Television, Tuggar criticised the request as unfair and linked it to pressure from the Trump administration.

Tuggar’s remarks followed growing reports that the U.S. was urging multiple African nations to receive deported migrants who had either completed their sentences or whose repatriation had stalled due to delays from their home countries.

Tuggar stated that Nigeria was not in a position to accept deported Venezuelans, pointing to the country’s own social and economic challenges.

“It will be difficult for a country like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners into Nigeria. We have enough problems of our own; we cannot accept Venezuelan deportees to Nigeria, for crying out loud,” he stated.

Instead, he said Nigeria is focused on negotiating economic partnerships with the U.S., particularly in areas of mutual interest.

“We’re looking to do deals with the US,” he said, highlighting Nigeria’s reserves of gas, critical minerals, and rare earths vital to American technology companies.

Visa changes part of security review

The U.S. government said the revised visa validity stemmed from a comprehensive security review of how U.S. visas are used globally.

“The reduction in validity is part of an ongoing global review of the use of U.S. visas by other countries using technical and security benchmarks to safeguard U.S. immigration systems,” they stated.

A few days ago, the United States revised its visa policy for Nigerian nationals, introducing more restrictive terms for most nonimmigrant, non-diplomatic visa categories. Under the new directive, most Nigerians applying for nonimmigrant visas, including business and tourism categories, will now receive single-entry visas valid for only three months, as opposed to the previous longer validity periods.

The U.S. reaffirmed its longstanding partnership with Nigeria and expressed a continued commitment to work with both the public and government officials to meet the necessary benchmarks for expanding visa validity and ensuring safe, lawful, and mutually beneficial travel between both countries.