What was once an elite-only investment landscape in Nigeria has transformed dramatically.

Today, mobile apps are democratizing access to wealth-building opportunities, with millions of Nigerians embracing digital platforms to invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and even cryptocurrencies.

Driven by growing financial literacy, reduced capital entry barriers, and fintech innovation, investors—both seasoned and new—can now start with just a smartphone and minimal funds.

However, choosing the right platform requires assessing various factors: investment goals, risk appetite, product offerings, user experience, fees, security, regulation, and customer support.

Based on download figures and user ratings as of June 2025, here are Nigeria’s top 10 investment platforms:

Initially launched in 2021 to give retail investors access to startup equity, GetEquity has pivoted toward debt instruments amid reduced venture capital inflows. The platform now offers commercial papers and debt notes, partnering with firms like ARM to provide access to corporate issuances, including Dangote Group notes. It claims over N500 million processed since 2024, with a monthly growth of 10%. According to CEO Jude Dike, commercial papers are already approved by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the startup is also in the process of securing an Approval-in-Principle for digital asset issuance and trading from the regulatory agency.