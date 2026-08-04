Dangote Cement signs $800 million Itori expansion deal with Sinoma

Dangote Industries Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth over $800 million with Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd. to expand the Dangote Cement plant in Itori, Ogun State

Dangote Industries Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth over $800 million with Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd. to expand the Dangote Cement plant in Itori, Ogun State, doubling the facility’s production capacity from six million to 12 million metric tonnes annually.

The agreement was signed by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Chairman of Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd., Lin Zhong, during a ceremony monitored by Nairametrics.

The expansion project is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s position as one of Africa’s leading cement-producing and exporting nations while supporting increased exports to regional markets and boosting industrial development.

What they are saying

Aliko Dangote said the expansion project had already commenced even before the formal commissioning of the existing plant and disclosed that the company was also investing in expanding its cement export terminal in Lagos.

“Before even the commissioning, we are starting to double the capacity to 12 million tonnes. And we hope that this one in the next 22 months it will be ready. The second contract which we are signing with them today is the expansion of our export terminal here in Lagos, where we are exporting cement to other West African countries and up to Central Africa, which is Cameroon.”

Sinoma Chairman, Lin Zhong, said: “We are determined and committed to provide our best technical know-how and also the best equipment with much better performance and execution for the upcoming new projects to play our fair share and be part of the 2030 strategy and vision of the Dangote Group.”

Dangote also thanked President Bola Tinubu for providing what he described as an enabling environment for businesses, attributing the decision to expand the Itori plant to the Federal Government’s renewed drive to encourage the use of concrete for road construction.

More insight

The new investment is expected to significantly increase the production capacity of the Itori cement plant, enabling Dangote Cement to meet rising domestic demand while strengthening its export capabilities across West and Central Africa.

The expansion will increase the plant’s annual production capacity from six million to 12 million metric tonnes.

The company is also expanding its Lagos export terminal to support cement exports to West African countries and Cameroon in Central Africa.

The project is expected to reinforce Nigeria’s position as a leading cement-producing nation while supporting economic growth, infrastructure development and sustainable industrialisation across Africa.

According to Dangote Group, the additional capacity will improve the company’s ability to serve both domestic and export markets while contributing to Nigeria’s manufacturing and foreign exchange earnings through increased regional trade.

What you should know

Dangote Cement had in March 2026 announced plans to invest $1 billion over the next four years to expand its production capacity across Africa as growing infrastructure development continues to drive demand for cement.

The expansion strategy was disclosed during an investor conference call by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Gbenga Fapohunda.

The investment is aimed at strengthening Dangote Cement’s footprint across key African markets.

The company said the expansion would position it to meet rising demand for cement linked to infrastructure projects across the continent.

The latest $800 million Itori expansion agreement with Sinoma forms part of Dangote Cement’s broader strategy to increase production capacity, strengthen exports and consolidate its leadership position in Africa’s cement industry.