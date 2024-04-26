The Federal Controller of Works for Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, has announced that demolition of properties within the first 3km of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway within Lagos State will commence on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Kesha made this announcement during a video press release on Thursday where she provided updates on the Ministry’s projects in Lagos State.

She also called on the affected property owners with concerns to visit the Ministry of Works secretariat in the state before the demolition begins on Saturday.

“For the first 3km, anything within the Right of Way of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway will be brought down from Saturday morning.

So, that is why we want to use this medium to reach out to as many as we cannot put calls across to,” she stated.

Kesha also stated that all property owners whose buildings have been marked and identified as obstructing the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway corridor will be fairly dealt with, and no structure will be demolished without adequate compensation.

She also disclosed that funds for compensating the affected structures within the project corridor have been secured and are ready for disbursement.

“We are not going to demolish anybody’s house without adequate compensation or relationship with the person,” Kesha said.

What you should know

About a week ago, the federal government formed a compensation committee consisting of representatives from the ministry, the Lagos State government, affected communities, and other stakeholders.

This committee is responsible for reviewing, assessing, and compensating landowners impacted by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Expressway.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, stated that the compensation process for property owners along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would adhere to the Federal Government’s approved rates.

Hitech Construction Limited, the contractor handling the project, will be responsible for compensating the affected properties along the project corridor.