Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi have urged the Federal Government to intervene and expedite the dualisation project of the Ilorin-Lokoja federal road.

They expressed their concerns during a meeting with Minister of Works, David Umahi, in his Abuja office on Monday, as reported in a statement published on the ministry’s website.

The Governor of Kwara State, speaking for the visiting governors, highlighted the critical condition of the Ilorin-Lokoja road to the Federal Government, stressing its importance for economic growth and development in Nigeria’s solid mineral and agricultural sectors.

He praised the President’s efforts in national road infrastructure and expressed hope that the meeting would lead to funding for the road’s dualization, emphasizing its potential to boost commerce and agriculture in the region.

“The primary purpose of this visit is to encourage the Federal Government to look into the Ilorin-Lokoja dualization of the Federal Highway. It’s a very important road, which is not just an economic road, it is a belt of solid minerals in Nigeria and an agricultural belt. So that road will open up the entire region for business, commerce, and agriculture,” Gov. Abdulrazaq stated.

Responding to the governors’ request, Umahi gave the assurance that the Federal Government is committed to addressing the accumulated road infrastructural needs of the country, including the dualization of the Ilorin-Lokoja federal highway.

“In all honesty, the roads are very terrible. But if you look at what we had when I took over in August and what we are doing now, you will see a lot of commitment by Mr. President, not just on that stretch, but all over the country. That’s why he directed that I must visit all the States and all the projects,” he said.

Speaking further, Umahi assured them that upon receiving the President’s approval, the Ministry would examine potential funding mechanisms to commence the project, highlighting that it had not been accounted for in the current budget.

“And so, for coming and you had discussed this project with Mr. President, he does not joke with the welfare of Nigerians. He’s one person that is infrastructure committed right from when he was Governor. Even on his own personal businesses, you’ll see the development of infrastructure.

“So, he’s very much interested. He understands that the road is everything in this country. It will improve security, improve agriculture, improve commerce and so on and so forth,” the Minister said.