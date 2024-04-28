The Federal Government has started the demolition of a segment of some beaches in Lagos, specifically the Mami Chula Beach Lifestyle section, to facilitate the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The Minister for Works, David Umahi, oversaw the demolition on Saturday after reviewing kilometre markers 13, 16, and 20 to determine the most cost-effective and least damaging route for the coastal road.

Umahi emphasized that the demolition was essential because the centre was situated on land designated as the Federal Government’s Right-of-Way.

He said that several structures would be impacted by the demolition and compensation would be provided.

“So with the utmost fear of God, gratitude to God Almighty and the commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in our infrastructural development agenda in particular, I wish to flag off this demolition.

”It’s in a Right-of-Way within the coastal corridor which is legitimate Right-of- Way of the Federal Government.

“Before the flag off of the demolition of landmark, I graciously increased the grace period by another seven days and yet another four days and here we are because the project stopped because of lack of demolition.

“And I want to commend the likes of Bolaji(Ariyo), incidentally from kilometre zero to four from what I’m seeing, he is the only one that is majorly affected. That’s the only infrastructure I can see that is affected,” Umahi said.

The Minister acknowledged that there are oppositions to the project, but asserted its importance for economic growth.

He promised that those impacted by the demolition would receive proper compensation, noting that the documentation process would commence between May 2 and May 3.

Umahi further assured that he would be accessible throughout the week to resolve issues related to confirmation or payments concerning the demolition.

In response, the Chief Executive Officer of Mami Chula Beach, Mr. Bolaji Ariyo, recognized the importance of the project for development despite the inconvenience it poses to a few individuals.

“We all hope this is the Renewed Hope that we all clamoured for during the campaign, we all prayed for development in Nigeria.

“And some of us have so much belief in Mr President that he will do it well, and this is an opportunity.

“For example, I’m a Lagosian and this is also a development that has been set down for a very long time. It is good that Mr President is doing that right now.

“It is unfortunate. We all prayed for development, and in every development, some people pay the price and sacrifice for the development.

“You might be wondering why I’m talking like this, maybe because I was also on the other side before, so, I understand what governance means.

“I understand when a government is promising to make life easy for the entire Nigerians.

”Some of us are affected, no doubt about it, but those of us affected are not up to 0.1% of the millions of people that will enjoy the coastal roads.

“That’s why people like me have taken it to heart to also support Mr President and the honourable minister to ensure that this road comes to life.”

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Controller of Works for Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, had announced that demolition of properties within the first 3km of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway within Lagos State would commence on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Kesha made this announcement during a press release on Thursday where she provided updates on the Ministry’s projects in Lagos State.

She also called on the affected property owners with concerns to visit the Ministry of Works secretariat in the state before the demolition begins on Saturday.

“For the first 3km, anything within the Right of Way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be brought down from Saturday morning.

So, that is why we want to use this medium to reach out to as many as we cannot put calls across to,” she stated.