The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion from Adeniji through Falomo, including Bourdillon and Queens Drive, to accommodate road repairs starting Monday, May 13, 2024, until November 7, 2024.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known via a statement posted on the official website of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

“The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan along Adeniji through Falomo, inclusive of Bourdillon and Queens Drive. This diversion is necessary to facilitate the repair of failed Asphaltic Sections of the roads. “The repair work will commence from Monday, 13th May, 2024, and is expected to continue until 7th November, 2024,” the statement read in part.

The statement indicated that the Federal Ministry of Works, through the Office of the Federal Controller in Lagos, would handle the repair work, which is to be executed in phases to mitigate severe traffic implications.

More insight

Phase 1 of the project, starting Monday, May 13, 2024, will focus on the stretch from Glover Road Junction on Alfred Rewane Road to Falomo Roundabout. During this phase, the road from Glover Junction to Falomo Roundabout will be closed to traffic.

Additionally, during Phase 1, motorists on Alfred Rewane Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout will need to turn left at Glover Road Junction onto Thompson Avenue, using Bourdillon Road to access Falomo Bridge and continue their journeys. Meanwhile, the opposite side of the road, heading from Falomo Roundabout towards the Mainland, will remain open to traffic.

The Lagos State Government has requested that motorists be patient during the partial closure, which is integral to the traffic management strategy for the rehabilitation of the asphalt pavement on these road sections.

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Works has initiated multiple road rehabilitation projects in Lagos, necessitating partial and prolonged road closures and requiring motorists to take alternate routes.

Notably, the Third Mainland Bridge was intermittently closed for surface repairs over several months, reopening on April 4, 2024, which significantly improved motorists’ experiences.

Despite the completion of the surface repairs, Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged the National Assembly to declare a state of emergency on the Third Mainland Bridge for urgent underwater repairs to prevent further damage.

The Federal Government has allocated N6 billion to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for these repairs, part of a total of N21 billion designated for the project. Umahi warned that delays in repair could lead to a spike in reconstruction costs, potentially reaching N6 trillion.