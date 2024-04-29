The demolition of structures at Landmark Beach Resort in Oniru, Victoria Island, kicked off today, April 29, 2024, as a result of its encroachment on the right-of-way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

This disclosure is contained in a YouTube livestream of the ongoing demolition via the official YouTube account of the beach resort, Landmark Africa TV, on Monday.

According to the video, which has been recording for over four hours as of the time of writing this article, several earthmoving vehicles were on the beach resort demolishing some structures on parts of the Landmark Beach Resort.

Recall that the federal government, had last week, announced Saturday April 27, 2024, as the date for the demolition of structures and properties along the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The demolition of part of the Landmark Beach Resort is occurring two weeks after sand filling was done on some portions of the Landmark Beach Resort.

What you should know

Landmark Beach Resort, Mami Chula Beach, and other establishments in Oniru were issued demolition notices by the Lagos State Government due to encroachments on the right-of-way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

After receiving the demolition notices, the management of Landmark Beach Resort initiated discussions with the federal and Lagos State governments to reroute the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to the unused Water Corporation Road, which they claimed was the original right-of-way designated for the coastal road project.

Additionally, the management of Landmark Beach Resort stated that they have never been officially consulted about the coastal highway’s alignment, nor have they been engaged in discussions regarding the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project’s impact on Landmark.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, in accordance with the demolition announcement made by the federal government, some beaches in Lagos, including the Mami Chula Beach Lifestyle section, were demolished to facilitate the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.