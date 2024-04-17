Sand filling is currently ongoing at some portions of Landmark Beach Resort, one of the businesses in Oniru issued a demolition notice due to encroachment on the right of way for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Nairametrics obtained information about the sand filling at the popular beach resort through a video posted on Landmark Africa’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

The video shows earthmoving equipment filling parts of the beach. According to the video tweet posted around 9:30 am on Wednesday, the beachfront and the Hard Rock Café section of the resort have almost been completely sand-filled.

“Landmark Beach sand filling happening live this morning 17/04/2024. Beach front, Hard Rock Cafe/Breeze almost gone!,” the post on Landmark Africa X account read.

What you should know

Landmark Beach Resort is one of several business establishments in Oniru that received a demolition notice from the Lagos State Government because parts of the resort encroached on the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

In an effort to protect its business operations, the resort’s management initiated negotiations with both the federal and Lagos State governments to adjust the highway’s route, proposing that it be redirected along the undeveloped median of Water Corporation Road to avoid disrupting the resort’s business.

However, the Minister of Works, in an interview last Thursday on Channels Television, explained that the redesign of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway’s original route, which initially included Water Corporation Road but now incorporates the coastal path affecting establishments like Landmark Beach Resort, is necessary to avoid demolishing extensive infrastructure that is along the initially designed right of ways from many years ago.

Umahi stated that the property owners asked to relocate due to the reclamation of the right of way for the coastal highway project were informed about the alignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road as far back as seven months ago.

The Works Minister also revealed that work on the coastal road had commenced and special accommodation was made for the area surrounding Landmark Beach Resort, giving these establishments additional time to vacate the premises.