The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) has recommenced work on section 4 of the Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway following the Federal Government’s withdrawal of a previous termination notice.

This development was disclosed by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during a recent inspection of the project’s progress at the Aba-PH section, executed by CCECC.

The announcement, detailed on the Ministry of Works’ website, highlighted that the decision to revoke the termination notice, initially issued due to concerns over the project’s slow pace, was influenced by CCECC’s demonstrated commitment to advancing the project efficiently.

“The warning letter given to CCECC for slow pace of work is hereby revoked. The new pace of work is excellent, the job quality is excellent, and the Controller sends me progress reports every day, “ Umahi was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Umahi inspected the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and reconstruct key sections of the Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway.

Specifically, he inspected section 2, which includes the stretch from Umuahia Tower to the Aba Township Rail/Road in Abia State, a project under the stewardship of Arab Contractors.

More insight

Additionally, the Works Minister’s inspected section 3 of the East-West road, notably the Eleme-Onne junction segment in Rivers State, which is being developed by Reynolds Construction Company Nigeria Ltd.

The Minister’s journey of inspections extended to the rehabilitation work on section 3 of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, spanning Enugu to Lokpanta in Enugu State, a project undertaken by CGC.

Throughout these visits, Umahi expressed his satisfaction with the progress being made across the various projects.

In particular, his commendation of Reynolds Construction Company was effusive, highlighting their work as worthy of open praise and intending to report the quality observed to the President.

This directive came directly from the President, who, after hearing complaints from Niger Delta leaders shortly after Umahi assumed office, tasked him with overseeing the project’s commencement.

Umahi’s accolades did not end with RCC; he also lauded the work of the Arab Contractors in Abia State, encouraging anyone interested in witnessing exemplary project execution to observe their work. He praised the State Controller and his team of engineers for their exceptional performance.

At the CGC project site, Umahi was equally impressed by the quality and pace of the work, noting the significant amount of equipment present as indicative of the contractor’s commitment and capability.

Back story

Nairametrics recently reported that David Umahi, the Minister of Works, while inspecting the Ozuaku section along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, mandated a 14-day termination notice for China Civil Engineering Construction (CECC).

This directive was in response to the contractor’s subpar performance on the rehabilitation project of the Abia segment of the highway.

Umahi warned that failure to improve within the specified timeframe would lead to contract termination, emphasizing the government’s refusal to tolerate delays that inflate construction costs.

Furthermore, he disclosed the Ministry of Works’ intention to terminate all non-performing contracts soon, planning to re-award them to more capable contractors.