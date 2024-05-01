The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has elected Mr. Oluropo Dada as its 13th President and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Dada’s election was announced in a statement signed by the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Josiah Akerewusi, after the annual general meeting (AGM).

Dada, the Institute’s former 1st Vice President, succeeded the erstwhile President, Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, who has completed his tenure.

Under the new change of baton, the Institute’s 2nd Vice President, Mrs. Fiona Ahimie, has also emerged as the 1st Vice President.

By the Institute’s tradition, Dada shall be formally decorated with the paraphernalia of office in an investiture at a later date.

Earlier in his statement during the AGM, Adeosun had thanked all members of the Institute’s working committees and staff of the secretariat for their commitment and job during the review period.

He said: “I re-affirm that the Governing Council and Office Holders shall continue to work hard towards getting the Securities and Investment profession registered family in the hearts of young Nigerian scholars as their career of choice, and CIS as the model for other professional bodies to follow.”

A past President, Mr Oladipo Aina said: ” A lot has been done. I wish the outgoing President well. The new Team must deliver more. Every new President and his Team must move the scale up”

Profile of Oluropo Dada

According to the statement, Mr. Oluropo Dada is an accomplished stockbroker, consummate banker, and dealing clerk of The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS) where he served as Second and First Vice President respectively. He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB).

Dada graduated from Leeds Business School of Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom, where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Corporate Governance. Before this, he was at the University of Lagos between 1985 and 1988 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and later earned a Master in Business Administration (MBA).

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (MCSI), United Kingdom as well as the Chartered Institute of Directors, (C-IOD), Nigeria.

Dada was a former member of the senior management staff of Marina International Bank Limited, which later merged with Access Bank Plc, where he doubled as Group Head of Capital Market Division, and General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of Marina Securities Limited, now part of Coronation Securities Limited.

He is a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Network Capital Limited, a dealing license holder of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. His work experience covers stock broking, issuing house activities, credit appraisal, accounting, investment advisory services, and general administration.