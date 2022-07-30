Mr Oluwole Adeosun has been sworn in as the 12th President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS).

The event also included the send-off of the Institute’s immediate past President, Mr Muhammed Amolegbe and the swearing-in of the 1st and 2nd Vice President, Mr Oluropo Dada and Mrs Fiona Ihimie.

In his acceptance speech, Adeosun articulated six pillars that will drive his tenure among others. He assured that his administration would build on the solid foundation laid by the founding fathers of the Institute and successive presidents.

What Adeosun is saying

Adeosun with over three-decade experience in the financial market announced six pillars that will drive his tenure as an aggressive membership drive, strengthening the Institute’s brand positioning, advocacy, review of the enabling Act that establishes the Institute to expand the scope of its functions, collaboration with stakeholders In the capital market ecosystem and members’ development.

“We shall restore the prime position of Securities and Investment as one of the first options for Nigerian youths, as career of choice and grow the membership base of the institute exponentially, with more concentration on the younger population. We shall pursue aggressive membership drive through collaboration and partnership with major educational institutions and professional bodies, some of which have already signed MOUs with us and adopted Securities & Investment Studies in their curriculum. We will also aggressively drive our Diploma Courses which is an alternative entry route to the profession.

“We shall further strengthen the brand valuation of the Institute and our members through improvement in standards of service delivery, examinations content, and use of technology, to be comparable to the best anywhere in the world ,” Adeosun said.

The chairman of the occasion and a renowned industrialist, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, lauded the Institute’s Governing Council and Management for ensuring quality training for the members to enhance their service delivery. Osunkeye advocated the listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which has been converted to a private company to enable it to operate transparently and profitably.