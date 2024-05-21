The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has informed governors of North-East states that efforts are underway to restore electricity to the region by May 27, 2024, in line with previous commitments.

In a circular signed by the spokesperson of the commission, Ndidi Mbah, on Tuesday, TCN reported that its team is actively rebuilding the four towers that were destroyed by vandals in the region, and requested a bit of patience as the reconstruction progresses.

Mbah also mentioned that the commission has required contractors to install on-site machines to accelerate the fabrication processes of tower components, which is currently in progress.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to assure the North East Governors Forum (NEGF) that we are doing everything possible in our power to ensure the restoration of power supply to the North Eastern axis of the country, as earlier indicated in our press release of 10th May 2024. “Our team has been tirelessly working to rebuild the four towers destroyed by vandals, and we will not rest until power is restored to all the affected areas. We appeal for a little more patience, as work is truly advancing. “To expedite the work, we have insisted that the contractor put in place on-site machines that will help increase the fabrication processes of tower members which is ongoing. “We expect power supply to be restored by May 27, 2024, through the new 330kV transmission line, allowing Yola and Jos DisCos to offtake and distribute optimally from TCN substations,” the circular read in part.

Backstory

Earlier in April, the TCN had reported that four of its towers on the Jos–Gombe 330kV transmission line were vandalized.

According to Mbah, the transmission line initially tripped and despite attempts by the company’s operators to restore it, it happened once more.

Mbah explained that this led to the deployment of TCN operators who were sent out to trace and rectify the fault along the line.

She added that while tracing the fault, TCN’s engineering crew discovered that towers 288, 289, 290, and 291 were vandalised and some parts carted away.

What you should know

Many states in Nigeria continue to suffer from vandalism of electricity infrastructures, often leading to power outages that can last for weeks or even months.

Last month, TCN reported incidents of vandalism of its towers five times in February.

It noted that the destruction of its facilities counts as sabotage and urged security operatives and host communities to work towards bringing the culprits to book.

Meanwhile, following the report, Mbah noted that efforts by TCN are currently mobilising for repair works on the affected facility.