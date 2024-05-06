The Lagos State Government has temporarily shut down The Bay Lounge in Lekki over environmental violations, citing non-compliance with the state’s environmental protection directives.

The announcement was made through a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), noting that officials executed the closure on Sunday.

The statement detailed that the directive to shut down The Bay Lounge came from Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, due to the establishment’s repeated non-compliance with LASEPA’s environmental protection directives and strict regulations.

“Despite numerous warnings and abatement notices issued in the past, LASEPA has temporarily shut down The Bay Lounge, located in the Lekki area of Lagos yesterday.

“The lounge has been identified with a high level of non-compliance with LASEPA’s directives on environmental protection and strict adherence to environmental regulations.

“This operation was carried out under the directive of the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who expressed deep concern for the serenity of Lagos,” the statement read in part.

The statement also noted that the General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, reiterated that businesses operating in Lagos are required to maintain environmental standards to ensure a balanced and sustainable environment for the residents of Lagos.

What you should know

Over the past few months, the Lagos State Government has stepped up its efforts to raise environmental standards across the state, focusing on business venues including markets and commercial establishments.

It has closed several public markets, such as Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo, due to environmental violations, allowing them to reopen only after meeting the required environmental regulations.

Moreover, the state has intensified actions to clear away shanties and illegal structures from the streets, further addressing environmental issues.