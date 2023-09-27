The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, September 27, sealed up the Okeodo market at Ile-Epo near Abule Egba over non-compliance with the state’s Environmental laws.

This is coming barely 2 days after the state government through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), in a similar exercise, sealed the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Mainland due to environmental issues.

This disclosure is contained in a post by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Wahab, who said he gave the order for the market to be shut, stated that the exercise was carried out by the officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI).

Officials of KAI were earlier reported to have cleared the CMD/Magodo road of all illegal markets and shanties, as well as seized the items of the street traders and forced them to vacate the area.

What the post is saying

Wahab in his post said, ‘’ On my order, Okeodo market at Ile-Epo near Abule Egba was earlier today (Wednesday, 27th of September, 2023) sealed up by the officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) over noncompliance with the state’s Environmental Protection Laws. ’’

Cleanliness standard not negotiable

Also speaking on the development, the Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the move became necessary to make them comply with environmental laws and regulations, and to warn defaulting markets around the state, to do the needful or risk a closure.

He said, “ The closure of Oke-Odo Market underscores LAWMA’s commitment to ensuring that public spaces meet the required cleanliness standards. We will not compromise on the health and well-being of residents.”

Gbadegesin stressed that the decision was a significant stride in LAWMA’s efforts to sanitise the state, ensuring that public spaces are conducive for business activities and safe for all residents.

He added that the closure of the market served as a stark reminder that adherence to cleanliness standards was not negotiable.

“This action is part of a broader initiative by LAWMA to create awareness and enforce sanitation regulations across various markets in the state. “Markets that do not meet the prescribed cleanliness standards will face similar consequences as Oke-Odo Market.”

Gbadegesin, therefore, urged market operators and stakeholders to take the action as a wake-up call to institute robust cleanliness practices within their premises.

What you should know

Nairametrics had on September 25, 2023, reported that the Lagos State Government through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) had sealed the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Mainland due to environmental issues.

This followed a series of unheeded warnings to markets in Lagos to shun filth and embrace proper environmental hygiene.

Tokunbo Wahab had stated that other markets that risk imminent shut-down for improper waste disposal and sundry environmental infractions include: Tejuosho Model Market Phase 1, Ladipo Market in Mushin, Anjorin Market, Irewolede Plank Market, Idi-Araba Obele Market, Oni Baba Market, Oba Morufu International Market, formerly known as Ejigbo Market, Ijora 7UP Market, Okeafa Plank Market, Ifelodun Fruit Market, Amukoko, among others.