Xiaomi today revealed its latest Xiaomi 13T smartphones, designed and engineered for customers worldwide who are ready to unleash their visual artistry.

Equipped with advanced performance optimization architecture lasting battery life, and a crystal-clear display, Xiaomi 13T ensures outstanding smartphone experiences whether shooting photos, watching videos or in daily usage.

Create visual masterpieces with the latest imaging system

Xiaomi 13T features an impressive set of professional camera lenses. The 50MP wide-angle camera features a 24mm equivalent focal length with a 7P aspherical lens designed to capture more light.

The lens utilizes a multi-layer ALD coating to increase its light transmission rate and reduce optical reflection while the edge coating absorbs reflected light helping users achieve clearer and purer images for shooting at night, especially city scenes and backlit subjects.

The 50MP telephoto camera features a 50mm equivalent focal length, while the 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 15mm equivalent focal length, is ideal for capturing impressive panoramic shots of skylines and landscapes. Users simply can click on 0.6X, 1.0X, and 2.0X within the camera interface in the display before shooting, and they can easily use the most suitable lens for every shot.

Xiaomi 13T’s camera has a wide 100% DCI-P3 colour range, enabling it to recreate colors that are very similar to human vision. Pro mode now enables users to adjust the levels of saturation, contrast and sharpness of images at the pre-set stage, thereby retaining more details and colors for post-processing.

Preferred pre-sets can be saved and applied for future shooting at any time, so users can recreate their distinctive, personal photographic styles.

Candid photographs of people and places are made easier with Xiaomi Imaging Engine, enabling users to capture unmissable moments with incredibly detailed images.

When zooming in with the main camera on quick-moving objects, such as birds and butterflies, Xiaomi ProFocus technology enables clear images, capturing their movement in flight, as well as being great for shooting people and street scenes.

Xiaomi 13T’s rear cameras shoot video at 4K resolution in all focal lengths and has a host of functions to make it easy to capture and edit short videos ready to post online.

Notably, the new separate track features for both subtitles and audio within the Xiaomi Gallery application makes it easier for users to edit videos more efficiently on their smartphones to create short videos for any platform or personal vlog.

Powerful and efficient upgraded performance and long battery life

Xiaomi 13T is equipped with MediaTek Dimenstiy 8200-Ultra, which is built for superb power efficiency using the latest TSMC 4nm process enabling improvements in CPU and GPU.

Users enjoy a faster smartphone experience with longer battery life. When fully charged, Xiaomi 13T supports up to 14 hours of screen-on time, so there’s no need to worry about battery power when travelling around, taking photos shooting videos or watching favourite channels on the daily commute.

Xiaomi 13T supports Xiaomi 67W turbocharging, with a fast charging option that achieves a reassuring 21% in just 5 minutes.1 In addition, the 5000mm (2) stainless steel VC soaking plate achieves faster heat dissipation, convoying the continuous, long hours of usage of the large 5000mAh (typ) battery.

Clearly vibrant display enhances video enjoyment

All eyes are on Xiaomi 13T’s clear and vivid 6.67” CrystalRes Display, with up to 144Hz refresh rate3 and 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution that greatly improves viewing and gaming experiences.

The display features a high brightness mode of up to 1200nits with a peak brightness of up to 2600nits,1 100% DCI-P3 coverage9 with 68 billion colours, supporting Dolby Vision®️ and end-to-end HDR10+.

This enhances the contrast between dark and bright parts of the image, restoring the true texture of details, and balancing colour saturation.

Not only does Xiaomi 13T’s CrystalRes Display improve users’ enjoyment of watching their favourite content, but it also enables anyone embarking on a content creation adventure to record and edit eye-catching videos anytime and anywhere.

Supporting Dolby Atoms®️ with built-in dual speakers, Xiaomi 13T allows users to fully immerse themselves in movies and videos.

When the Pro HDR Display feature is enabled in the Xiaomi Gallery application, the CrystalRes Display offers brightness which is up to five times greater, providing users a more balanced, immersive and engaging viewing experience when watching HDR content.

Reassuring IP68 water and dust resistance2 paired with contemporary stylish good looks

Xiaomi 13T has a classic and elegant design and is available in three smart colour options: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green and Black. The Alpine Blue model has a back panel featuring softly textured Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather for a comfortable premium look and feel.

The glossy Meadow Green and Black Xiaomi 13T models feature a glossy glass back panel that feels silky smooth for everyday use. The IP68 rating gives users reassurance that the Xiaomi 13T is resistant enough to survive occasional splashes during everyday use and a spilt drink can be brushed off the device without a second thought.

We are proud to announce a significant enhancement to our commitment to providing exceptional software support. Xiaomi 13T Series will include four generations of Android OS upgrades, as well as five years of security patches.

Xiaomi 13T Quick Specs

