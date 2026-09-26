Fidelity promotes 13% of its Workforce

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the promotion of 433 employees through its 2026 Promotion and Notch Award Exercise.

Approximately 13 per cent of the Bank’s workforce benefited from the exercise, reflecting a steady increase from the 12 per cent and 11 per cent recorded in 2025 and 2024, when 376 and 337 employees were promoted, respectively.

The initiative reflects the Bank’s unwavering commitment to recognizing excellence, rewarding outstanding performance, and fostering a high-performance culture across the organization.

Since assuming office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nneka Onyeali Ikpe has overseen annual promotion exercises designed to recognise employee contributions, strengthen institutional capabilities and build a robust leadership pipeline.

Beyond promotions, Fidelity Bank has continued to invest in employee welfare through initiatives aimed at improving productivity, workplace satisfaction and overall staff wellbeing.

The Bank increased salaries across all categories and grade levels in 2022, 2024 and 2025. It also deployed staff buses to ease commuting, enhanced medical support and expanded learning and development programmes. In addition, the Bank extended its mortgage loan and home ownership scheme to employees from Assistant Banking Executive to Deputy Manager cadres, while increasing the applicable limits for Managers to General Managers. This positions Fidelity Bank among the few institutions that provide mortgage support to employees below the Manager cadre.

The Bank has also sustained initiatives that promote employee engagement, collaboration, work-life balance, professional certification, and continuous upskilling, underscoring its focus on building a motivated and future-ready workforce.

Industry observers note that these investments have helped reinforce Fidelity Bank’s reputation as a great place to work and a preferred employer within Nigeria’s financial services industry.

The 2025 promotion exercise reflects Fidelity Bank’s broader people strategy to attract, develop, reward and retain top talent by recognising discipline, professionalism, innovation, customer-focus and sustained performance, while preparing employees for greater responsibilities and strengthening the Bank’s position as an employer of choice.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 10 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international awards, including the 2025 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Innovation Award for MSME support; Best Retail and SME Bank Award from Independent Newspapers; Best Bank for Export & Trade Finance and Most Innovative Bank of the Year at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; and Nigeria’s Best Private Bank at the 2025 Euromoney Awards. The Bank also received the inaugural Most Improved Commercial Bank of the Year award by Nairametrics, the SME Bank of the Year award by NewsDirect, and the Straight-Through Processing (STP) Excellence Award by Citi Group, in addition to recognition by Global Brands Magazine for Excellence in Community Empowerment.