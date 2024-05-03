The Lagos State Government has announced the completion of 172 road projects across the state since Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took office in May 2019.

Engr. Olufemi Daramola, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Infrastructure, shared this update during the 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Snippets of Daramola’s update were also shared on the official Lagos State X (formerly Twitter) account. He highlighted that the completed 172 roads, constructed under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration, amount to a total distance of 177.93km.

Furthermore, Daramola mentioned that an additional 253 road projects are currently underway, which upon completion will add 298.22km. These projects are expected to be finalized before the conclusion of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term in 2027.

“From May 2019 to Date, the Office of Infrastructure under the leadership of Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu and the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has succeeded in completing 172 roads, translating to 177.93km while 253 projects are ongoing which on completion will translate to an additional 298.22km .

“We intend to complete before the expiration of this administration,” Daramola said.

More insights

Sanwo-Olu’s Special Assistant on Infrastructure revealed that from 2019 to the present, the Lagos State Government has undertaken interventions on 2,702 roads, covering approximately 431.32 km, using an average carriageway width of 7.3m as a baseline.

Additionally, he announced the near-completion of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway stretch from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko, with handover imminent, alongside ongoing efforts to enhance other road infrastructures.

“I am pleased to announce that the Lagos Badagry Expressway from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko is practically completed with handing over in sight while other road furniture are being put in place,” he said.

Providing further updates on the infrastructure achievements of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration, Daramola highlighted the completion of a 2.510 km length of roads, with an additional 3.13 km currently under construction in various parts of the state.