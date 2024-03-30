The Lagos State Government has initiated the removal of shanties and illegal makeshift structures along the Fagba corridor of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line, aiming to enhance the safety, cleanliness, and health of the state’s environment.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, announced this development through a post on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Saturday.

The Commissioner stated that officials from the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce, in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, conducted a joint enforcement exercise to dismantle these shanties and illegal structures on Saturday.

“The Enforcement Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce, and @lasemasocial embarked on another joint operation in monitoring and removal of shanties and illegal makeshift structures that spring up on Fagba corridor of the #RedlineRail recently commissioned by Mr Governor @jidesanwoolu.

“The state government assures lagosians of a safe, clean and healthy environment across the state,” the post read.

What you should know

Since the onset of 2024, the Lagos State Government has been actively dismantling illegal structures encroaching on the setbacks and rights of way of rail lines and other vital infrastructure to improve cleanliness and the overall well-being of the state.

In February, Nairametrics reported the clearance of shanties infringing on the Blue Line rail’s space under the Ijora Causeway Bridge.

That same February, unauthorized structures at the Obalende under-bridge were also dismantled, with inhabitants evicted to further the state’s cleanliness and well-being initiatives.

In March, efforts continued with the removal of illegal structures and shanties around Jakande Estate and Maiyegun in Lekki, aiming to reclaim the coastal road path for the Lagos-Calabar Highway project, part of a federal initiative, and to facilitate urban renewal in these areas.

The Lagos State Government is expected to persist in its campaign, targeting illegal structures around the Blue and Red Rail Lines and other critical infrastructures, reinforcing its commitment to eradicating squatter settlements and unsanctioned buildings that mar the state’s landscape.