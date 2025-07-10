The Lagos State Government has reopened Purple Mall in Lekki Phase 1 for business activities after concluding an administrative review triggered by the fatal fall of a young man from the mall’s fifth-floor parking deck.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the decision on Thursday via his official X account, stating that the facility had been sealed to allow for a comprehensive investigation.

The review, which included a site inspection and assessment of submitted documentation, found that the mall had complied with safety and planning regulations before commencing operations.

“Earlier today, during our inspection tour of the drainage channel in Oral Estate, the site of an ongoing dredging around Periwinkle Estate, and also the sealed Purple Mall, we announced the reopening of Purple Mall at Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, for business activities.

“When the tragic incident occurred, we immediately took action by sealing the facility to conduct a thorough investigation. My team and I personally inspected the premises and carefully reviewed all documentation submitted by the mall’s management. After this comprehensive assessment, I can confirm that Purple Mall followed due process and obtained all necessary approvals before commencing operations,” Wahab’s post read in part.

More insights

Although the state’s administrative review has been concluded, Wahab noted that a separate investigation by the police into the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall remains ongoing.

He clarified that the mall’s temporary closure was a precautionary step to ensure public safety and regulatory accountability, not an indication of fault.

Wahab noted that the incident raised concerns about safety enforcement. It also drew attention to the roles of key agencies, including the Lagos State Safety Commission, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority.

However, he reaffirmed the state’s commitment to public safety and stronger regulatory oversight. He also extended condolences to the victim’s family and assured residents of continued efforts to uphold safety standards.

Backstory

The incident, which claimed the life of a young man after his vehicle plunged from the fifth floor of the mall’s parking deck to the ground level, occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Purple Mall in Lekki Phase 1.

According to eyewitness accounts, the victim had visited the mall to use the gym. However, due to the presence of visiting dignitaries, valet services were temporarily suspended.

He was directed to park on the fifth floor of the multi-story car park. Moments later, his vehicle was discovered wrecked at the base of the structure. The impact proved fatal.

Following the incident, the Lagos State Government sealed the facility and set up a specialized investigation team to determine the root cause of the accident, assess compliance with building safety regulations, and identify any environmental or structural violations.