The Lagos State Government has sealed Purple Mall in Lekki and launched a probe into the fatal fall of a car from its multistorey parking deck that claimed the life of a young Nigerian.

The disclosure was made by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, via his official X account on Wednesday.

He stated that the facility had been shut indefinitely and that a specialized investigation team had been set up to determine the root cause of the incident, assess compliance with building safety regulations, and identify any environmental or structural violations.

“Following the tragic incident at Purple Mall, Lekki, that claimed a young Nigerian’s life, our Ministry has taken immediate action.

“The facility has been sealed indefinitely, and a specialized investigation team has been constituted to: Determine the root cause of the parking lot failure, assess compliance with all building safety regulations, and identify any environmental or structural violations,” the post read in part.

Wahab described the incident as a heartbreaking and entirely preventable tragedy, stressing that the Lagos State Government would ensure full accountability.

He pledged that all necessary measures would be taken to prevent a recurrence and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to maintaining public safety. In his message, he extended condolences to the victim’s family and emphasized that Lagosians deserve safe public spaces, adding that the government would not compromise on that standard.

What we know

Although official details remain limited, findings by Nairametrics indicate that the incident occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Purple Mall, located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

According to eyewitness reports, the victim had visited the mall to use the gym. Due to the presence of visiting dignitaries, valet services were unavailable at the time.

He was instead directed to park on the fifth floor of the mall’s multi-story car park. Moments later, his vehicle was discovered wrecked at the base of the structure, having plummeted from the top floor. The impact proved fatal.

Images and video footage circulating online show the severely damaged vehicle, offering a chilling glimpse of the scale of the fall. The circumstances surrounding how the car breached the structure remain unclear and are expected to be clarified by the ongoing investigation.

Further updates are anticipated from the state government in the coming days as inquiries continue.