The Lagos Polo Club, one of Nigeria’s most historic sporting institutions, has confirmed plans to establish a new private polo ground within Isimi Lagos, the emerging wellness and polo country estate located in Epe, Lagos.

The new grounds will serve as an extension of the Club’s long-standing commitment to the development of polo in Nigeria and will offer members a tranquil, countryside alternative to its city-based location in Ikoyi.

Developed in partnership with Isimi Lagos, the facility will feature a standard-size polo field, stables, and a members’ viewing lounge, set against the backdrop of Isimi’s natural landscape.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“We’re excited about this new chapter for the Club,” said a spokesperson for Lagos Polo Club. “Isimi offers a unique opportunity to bring polo into a space that aligns with nature, wellness, and lifestyle, values that matter to today’s players and patrons.”

The new polo grounds will be accessible to Lagos Polo Club members and verified stakeholders within Isimi Lagos, reinforcing the estate’s growing reputation as a private destination for polo, wellness, and sustainable living.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months, with further updates to be announced.

About Isimi Lagos

Isimi Lagos is a 200 -hectare eco-conscious estate in Epe, Lagos, focused on wellness, polo, sustainability, and intentional living. The development includes residential plots, farm-to-table experiences, forest villas, tech and agro clusters, and now, a private polo ground.