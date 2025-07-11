The Lagos State Government has announced plans to demolish buildings encroaching on the right-of-way (ROA) of the Ikota River in the Lekki area as part of efforts to protect critical drainage infrastructure and prevent flooding.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during an inspection tour of projects in the Lekki axis on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said illegal developments along the riverbanks have narrowed the natural waterway, compromising its capacity to manage stormwater runoff.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said this while speaking with journalists after an inspection tour on some projects around the Lekki environs on Thursday in Lagos

According to Wahab, a specialized investigation team has been deployed to assess the extent of encroachment, identify environmental or structural violations, and verify compliance with relevant regulations.

Property owners are expected to install sheet piles at their own expense to restore the river’s boundary. Those who fail to comply within the given timeframe risk demolition. The exact number of affected buildings will be confirmed in the coming week.

Wahab emphasized that the Ikota River is the only major channel in the Lekki corridor that supports discharge into the Atlantic Ocean, making it a critical buffer against flooding in surrounding island communities. Encroachments, he warned, could hinder emergency water flow during extreme weather conditions.

The commissioner revealed that the government’s renewed enforcement followed a previous visit to Oral Estate, where residents were initially given time for a review of contraventions.

On returning, officials confirmed that several structures had been built directly on the riverbank, particularly near key discharge systems such as 156, 157, 44, 44A, and 46, which had become visibly constricted.

To prevent further obstruction and environmental risk, the state is mandating the installation of sheet piles to clearly mark and secure the right-of-way along the river.

Wahab also addressed flash flooding in parts of Lagos, noting that most instances occur when high water levels temporarily prevent rainwater from draining into natural outlets like the lagoon or the Atlantic. He urged residents to remain calm during such events, explaining that these floods typically recede within one to two hours as conditions normalize.

The Lagos State Government reiterated its commitment to enforcing environmental regulations, improving drainage capacity, and ensuring sustainable land use to safeguard lives and infrastructure across the city.