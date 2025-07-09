The Lagos State Government has attributed the flash flooding witnessed across parts of the city to a natural phenomenon known as tidal lock-up, caused by high tide levels from the Atlantic Ocean and the Lagos Lagoon.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to Wahab, the flash floods occurred as a result of rising tidal levels which temporarily blocked stormwater from draining into the sea.

This led to a backup of rainwater, particularly in low-lying areas of the city. He assured residents that the flooding was temporary and would clear within one to two hours after the rain stops, once the tide recedes.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the public that the flash flooding currently being experienced in parts of the city is due to increased tidal levels from both the Atlantic Ocean and the Lagos Lagoon.

“This natural phenomenon, known as “lock up”, occurs when high tide temporarily prevents rainwater from discharging into the sea. As a result, stormwater backs up, leading to flash floods in low-lying areas.

“We assure you that once the tide recedes, within 1–2 hours after the rain stops, the floodwater will naturally drain off,” Wahab stated.

The commissioner added that emergency response and drainage maintenance teams were on the ground, actively monitoring conditions to minimise any extended disruption.

He also cautioned residents against dumping waste into gutters and drainage channels, stressing that such practices obstruct water flow and worsen flooding. Proper waste management, he noted, is a civic duty essential to achieving a flood-resilient Lagos.

Wahab said efforts to improve the city’s drainage infrastructure and promote environmental responsibility would continue, as part of the broader goal of making Lagos cleaner, safer, and more sustainable.

What you should know

The flash floods in Lagos come amid a wave of extreme weather incidents affecting other parts of the world in recent days.

In Texas, USA, severe flooding along the Guadalupe River claimed over 100 lives after heavy rainfall between July 3 and 4. The worst-hit areas included Kerrville, Hunt, and Ingram, as well as summer camps located near the river.

Rainfall in some parts of Texas exceeded 15 inches, far above initial forecasts. Authorities declared multiple flash flood emergencies as water levels rose rapidly overnight.

In Ruidoso, New Mexico, heavy rains triggered flash floods in areas previously affected by wildfires. The floods led to mudslides, damaged homes, washed-out bridges, and dozens of rescues.

The terrain, already weakened by past fires, could not absorb the water, worsening the flooding. Emergency officials have confirmed missing persons and significant damage to infrastructure.

These incidents reflect a broader trend of climate-related disasters, showing how both natural and man-made factors—like rising tides or wildfire-damaged land—can intensify flooding across different regions.