The Lagos State Commissioner of the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, said the State recorded a loss of property estimated at N25.37 billion as a result of the fire outbreak.

Oyerinde made this disclosure in a statement on Monday during a ministerial press conference in Lagos.

According to him, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), however, successfully rescued 376 victims, preserving property estimated to be worth N152.22 billion.

He also said that the government is installing three new fire stations near completion in Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town, and Ijede to boost infrastructure in the State.

“Fire safety officers from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) successfully rescued 376 victims, preserving property estimated to be worth N152.22 billion. “The ministry regrettably recorded 82 casualties and loss of property worth N25.37 billion. “In line with efforts to boost infrastructure, three new fire stations are near completion in Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town, and Ijede. “An ultramodern workshop at the Alausa headquarters is also near completion to cater to the maintenance needs of the agency’s fleet. “Additionally, land spaces have been identified for the development of additional fire stations in Ibeju-Lekki and Ifako-Ijaiye,” he said.

LASG seals 840 event centres in one year

In addition, the Commissioner said the government sealed over 840 event centres and social facilities in the last year for various safety violations and non-compliance with extant laws.

Oyerinde said that the facilities that had been shut included event centres, clubs, lounges and hotels, as well as construction sites.

He said they were shut down for safety infractions in the interest of public safety in the last year.

“About 7,819 facilities were inspected to ensure safety, 5,220 of them were issued with fire safety compliance certificates. “We’ve sealed 840 event centres and social facilities for safety violations and non-compliance with extant laws,” Oyerinde said.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had earlier said it is planning to enforce proper safety measures across all markets in the state.

This is as the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has launched an extensive plan to bolster fire safety measures in markets across the state.

This follows a recent fire outbreak at Dosunmu market on Lagos Island and a subsequent on-the-spot assessment by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, stated that the proposed measures include the appointment and training of Fire Safety Marshals in all buildings, mandatory provision of fire extinguishers in every shop, inspection and maintenance of electrical wiring by certified professionals, enforcement of proper storage procedures and installation of fire detection and suppression systems.